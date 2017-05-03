Five winners in one day for leading lady rider

Leading point-to-point jockey Gina Andrews is “on top of the world” after riding five winners in one day.

The three-time ladies point-to-point champion won every race in which she was eligible to ride at the Warwickshire meeting at Mollington on Monday (1 May).

Gina, 25, is the first woman in 22 years to have ridden five winners on one card — the last female point-to-point jockey to achieve such a feat was Polly Curling in 1995.

To add to the achievement, four of the winners are trained by Gina and her husband, Tom Ellis. The fifth was for Alan Hill.

The triumph was made extra-special as this is the Ellis team’s local fixture.

“I’m on top of the world — it was brilliant,” Gina told H&H. “I’ve never managed to ride four winners [at one meeting], so to ride five is fantastic.”

Her first win of the day came aboard Celtic Silver in the hunt members’ race.

Gina said he was the one she thought “had the best chance” of all of her runners.

“I though if he went well then we were in for a good day, but I never believed all five would win,” she said.

Victories followed in the four-, five- and six-year-old maiden with Gretta Rose; the ladies’ open on the Alan Hill-trained Man Of Steel; the restricted with Ginuwinefizz and the Point-to-Point Owners and Riders’ Association club members’ aboard Tigeralley.

