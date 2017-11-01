‘We have to move forwards’: fireworks petition gathers momentum

A fresh petition has been started calling on the government to ban the sale of fireworks for public use.

The petition, which was launched on 6 October, has already attracted more than 27,500 signatures.

It also calls on the government to collect statistics on firework usage and incidents.

Julie Doorne, who started the petition, told H&H: “They have given us a response on the petition — all they have done is quoted the status quo, but we aren’t happy with the status quo. We want to move forwards.”

Julie started a previous petition in 2015, which called for the government to restrict the use of fireworks to reduce stress and fear in animals and pets.

It gained more than 100,000 signatures and was debated in parliament, but MPs decided that no change to the law was needed.

Julie added she thinks “attitudes are shifting” and encouraged horse owners to sign the petition, to report firework incidents and to write to their MPs and local councillors.

The British Horse Society has an incident report form on its website and Julie is also collecting data through an online form.

