Eventing safety system goes global, with endurance also set to benefit

The FEI has signed a four-year deal with equestrian data science company EquiRatings to help improve safety in both eventing and endurance.

EquiRatings will analyse data from the FEI database, which has been collected over the past 10 years, to measure and help manage risk for both horses and riders.

This information includes competition and veterinary data as well as statistics on fences, falls and injuries.

The focus will be on implementing the EquiRatings Quality Index (ERQI) at all international horse trials, starting with CCI4*.

The ERQI is a ratings system that helps assess the risk of horse fall across country. Eventing Ireland piloted the scheme last year and had a 66% reduction in horse falls at national two-star level. British Eventing is also trialling it this season.

“Managing risk in equestrian sports is a collective responsibility and we are delighted to be working alongside the FEI as we all play our part,” said EquiRatings director Diarmuid Byrne.

“This official partnership shows the ongoing commitment of the FEI and the FEI risk management steering group to new measures and tools.

“We will also be working with a number of national federations around the world in 2017 to implement ERQIs at national level.”

EquiRatings and the FEI will work on specific projects at the request of the FEI eventing committee and the risk management steering group.

The agreement also involves the organisations working together on endurance horse welfare and data analysis projects.