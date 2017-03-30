British showjumper loses talented horse in grand prix fall

A young British showjumper with her sights on the 2020 Olympics has lost one of her top horses while competing in a grand prix in Florida.

For Sale 6 was competing in the HITS Great American $1 Million Grand Prix in Ocala, Florida, on 26 March when she fell after landing in an oxer.

Her rider, 18-year-old Emily Moffitt, was not seriously hurt, but the 11-year-old Westphalian mare was put down due to the severity of her injuries.

For Sale 6 was owned by Poden Farms, who issued the following statement to Horse & Hound.

“On behalf of Poden Farms Neil Moffitt commented that he and his family are deeply saddened with the loss of For Sale 6.

“Emily is currently recovering from her injuries, but would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support during this difficult time.”

US Equestrian, the national governing body for equestrian sport in the States, announced the news the day after the accident (27 March).

“Sadly, yesterday during the HITS Great American $1 Million Grand Prix For Sale 6 sustained serious injuries after landing in an oxer and falling to the ground,” a US Equestrian spokesman said.

“Emily walked away from the incident and was examined by on-site paramedics. For Sale 6 was put down as a result of her injuries.”

For Sale 6 (For Pleasure x Cassini I) was previously ridden by Ludger Beerbaum and produced by his stable jockey Henrik Von Eckermann.

