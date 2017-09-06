Jockey given four-day ban for ‘punching’ horse

Jockey Davy Russell has been given a four-day ban after a second hearing into an incident where he hit a horse on the neck, leading to a public outcry on social media.

The twice champion Irish jump jockey was originally given a caution by the Irish Turf Club after an investigation into the incident at Tramore on 18 August.

The film clip shows Davy’s ride, Kings Dolly, approaching the “show” hurdle at speed before stumbling into it. Davy then appears to strike the mare with his fist, close to the top of her neck.

The referrals committee handed Davy a caution with no further punishment on 26 August, which caused a further furore online.

After an internal review of the decision, the Turf Club said the registrar of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee had asked the appeals body to look at the referral committee’s findings.

The appeals body hearing took place yesterday (5 September) “to review the leniency of the sanction” and handed Davy a four-day ban.

In his defence, the jockey argued that he wanted the horse to focus and that it was inappropriate to use a whip in these circumstances.

A statement from the Turf Club on the decision states the appeal body expressed the view that it was a “serious matter to strike a horse, particularly in the vicinity of the head” and that the incident “should not have occurred”.

“It was noted that Mr Russell had given a frank account of what had happened. The incident and its aftermath had a serious impact on him and his family as well,” added the statement.

“The appeals body noted similar cases which had been referred to during the hearing and the sanctions that had been imposed in each case, including UK cases.

“The appeals body stated that in the present case they regarded five racedays as an appropriate sanction for such an offence in the middle range and expressed a view that few, if any, cases would merit less but that other cases may merit more.

“The appeals body stated that in arriving at an appropriate penalty, the seriousness of the offence and also to the personal circumstances of the offender, including his disciplinary history will be taken into account.

“It was noted that the delay in finalising the matter had put additional strain on Mr Russell and his family, but this was not to underplay or mitigate the offence.”

It concluded that the loss of four race days can have a “significant financial impact” on a jockey and “should not be viewed as lenient”.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: