Four-star rider breaks same leg twice in six months: ‘It’s so frustrating’

Four-star event rider Dani Evans is on the sidelines after breaking her leg — having just started riding again after a number of injuries in November, including a break to the same leg.

“I have a horse in to break and he had a little wobbly,” Dani told H&H, explaining how she had the first fall in early November. “I dislocated and broke my right ankle, broke my right leg and dislocated my right shoulder.”

Dani was back on board on 10 March and headed to Portman last week for her first competition of the season. But her first very ride across country, on Flamenco Ping in the BE100, resulted in her hitting the deck.

“He was going really well, he landed from a fence, took a stride and then pecked. He ended up nosediving, came right down and rolled on top of me. It was just bad luck and I’ve broken my right leg higher up,” explained Dani.

Dani is seeing a specialist on Wednesday to find out how long she will be out of action.

“I really hope it won’t be as long as last time. I’m going to get myself into an oxygen chamber and heal as fast as I can,” she said.

Dani says she has “had so much support” with her yard and horses while she has been out of action.

“My head girl Georgie Thomas has been amazing and Adrian Whiteway, a local showjumper, has helped me out a lot,” she said. “I have a new working pupil, Gemma Gurvidi, who has been keeping the horses ticking over, and the owners have been so supportive.”

