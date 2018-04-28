Colt dumped with horrific injuries was ‘just too weak’ to survive

A colt dumped with much of the skin missing from his face and almost too weak to stand had to be put down despite the best efforts of all those who tried to help him.

World Horse Welfare is appealing for information after the emaciated youngster was found, with a “horrific injury” near Downton in the New Forest on Tuesday (24 April).

The charity has asked for help in tracking down the owner of the colt, who was not microchipped and had been dumped and “left to fend for himself” on Forest Road, near Morgan Vale.

The charity is especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man leading a pony on the B3080 past Woodfalls Post Office at about 10.30am that day.

“Members of the public stopped to help this poor young pony and working with a vet and a [New Forest] agister organised transport for him,” said World Horse Welfare field officer Penny Baker.

“But unfortunately he was just too weak and very sadly had to be put to sleep.

“Leaving a horse or pony to suffer in this way is completely unacceptable. We want to specifically hear from anyone who saw a man walking a pony on this route or from any business or property along the route that has CCTV, or perhaps a driver with a dashboard camera.

“Anyone with any first-hand information should call World Horse Welfare’s UK Welfare Line on 08000 480 180.”

The pony was dumped the same day a coloured filly was found with horrific facial injuries, thought to be caused by a deliberate acid attack, in Derbyshire but vets treating the filly do not believe the two cases are related.

