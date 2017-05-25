Charlotte and Carl to receive award at ‘the world’s most beautiful ball’

Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin are “honoured and humbled” to hear they will receive a prestigious award for their contribution to equestrianism.

Later this year the riders will be presented with the Médaille de l’École d’Èquitation Espagnole de Vienne, an honour awarded for riding according to the principles? of classical horsemanship.

Carl and Charlotte will receive the award during the Fete Imperiale, the summer ball of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, an event referred to as “the most beautiful summer ball in the world” by the New York Times.

“It’s incredible to receive this prestigious award from such a distinguished school,” said Carl. “I have loved producing horses all of my life, so to be recognised for this award is an honour and I am very grateful to the committee for this privilege.

“I look forward to attending the ball in June with Charlotte and to being a part of such a beautiful event.”

The Spanish Riding School dates back 451 years and some of the world’s most distinguished riders trained there.

A specialised jury, chaired by Sissy Max-Theurer, selected the award winners.

“I was thrilled to hear that Carl and I are to receive this award,” added Charlotte. “I am so passionate about our horses so to receive this honour from the Spanish Riding School, an institution that inspires millions, is so humbling and I thank the committee so much for recognising us in this way.