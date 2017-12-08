Calling all show secretaries* List your show free in Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound’s bumper 2018 spring and summer show guide issue will be on sale on 22 February and if your show isn’t included in our essential directory of shows throughout the country, then you are missing out!

This issue of the magazine is always popular and is kept by readers for the whole spring/summer season as an essential point of reference.

It’s FREE to have your show included in our directory. You simply need to send the date of your event, venue name, town, county, secretary’s telephone number and details of the disciplines running — stating whether they are affiliated or not — to: Hannah Lemieux, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF or by email to hhshowlistings@timeinc.com .

All show listings must be received by 5pm on Friday, 12 January or else they will not be included in the directory.

If you would like your show to have extra prominence in the show guide, then contact Justeen Jones (tel: 01622 861148 or justeen.jones@timeinc.com ) to discuss the various advertising packages that are available.

Join the Equo event entry revolution

Do you still send out your schedules by post and wait for the envelopes of entries to come cascading through the letterbox?

You can make paper entries a thing of the past with Horse & Hound’s free — yes, it’s absolutely free for show secretaries to list their events — and simple to use online entry system, Equo.

The Equo online entries system has been designed with input from event organisers and competitors around the country. It pays money for entries directly to you via our secure national payment system, so there is no waiting around for cheques to clear and it’s easy to use.

Equo offers customer support seven days a week so there is always someone on hand to help if you do need assistance once you are up and running.

