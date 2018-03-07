Get Britain’s vaulters to WEG: squad needs funds for Tryon

Britain’s vaulting squad has launched a fundraising campaign to get to the World Equestrian Games (WEG).

The squad is receiving no funding from the British Equestrian Federation nor from the Lottery, so needs to raise the travel costs for its eight members and their horse to travel to Tryon this summer for the World Equestrian Games vaulting championships.

They are aiming to raise around £40,000 to pay for return flights and accommodation for themselves, as well as return flights for their horse Demezza (“Harry”).

“We probably have the best team that British Equestrian Vaulting (BEV) has ever seen,” said BEV directory Julie Newell.

“The level they are working at now is equal to some of the best in the world.

“Looking at the standard now, we are really up there with them — these young people are extremely fit athletes and are working very hard, I’m very proud of them.

“It would be terrible if they couldn’t go [to Tryon].”

Ms Newell added selection of the British vaulting squad for WEG took place at the end of last year, giving them more time to focus on fundraising.

Lecture demonstrations with Gareth Hughes and other events have so far raised about £10,000, but the squad still has around £30,000 to go.

Ms Newell thanked the equestrian public for their support.

“It is all going in the right direction,” she said, adding the team is achieving the right scores to qualify. Their remaining two qualifiers are at Saumur in three weeks time, plus the home international at Rugby in June.

The team’s horse, Harry, is an 18.2hh former working hunter star and is on loan from Ben and Elaine Aucott.

“They have been so generous helping us out, farrier Ben Benson shoes him as his sponsorship and Balanced Horse Feeds feeds him,” said Ms Newell.

Britain has won numerous medals at World and European Championships in recent years, headed by sisters Joanne and Hannah Eccles.

“Joanne has been a real beacon for us all to follow, as has Hannah,” added Ms Newell.

“We have some really super juniors coming through — their championships are in Hungary this year — so we have some really good kids to follow [our senior] team.”

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/helpingharryshopefuls/

