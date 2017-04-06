Five-year-old boy with rare cancer lines up for Grand National

A five-year-old boy who is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer has been awarded an honorary 41st place on the racecard for Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National (8 April) by Aintree organisers.

Bradley Lowery was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma aged 18 months. He beat the disease after two years and went into remission, but it returned in July 2016.

In support of Bradley’s campaign to raise both awareness and funds to fight the rare disease, Jockey Club Racecourses have created the honorary berth that will be seen by 70,000 racegoers.

“We’re thrilled to be coming to Aintree for the first time and really appreciate everything that everyone is doing for Bradley and us,” said Bradley’s mother Gemma, who will attend on Grand National day with her son and the rest of his family as guests of title sponsor, Randox Health.

“He is very excited about the big day. It is fantastic so many people will get the chance to learn about Bradley’s fight.”

The racecard will carry Bradley’s chosen red and white silks, which match his beloved football team Sunderland FC. His age is also shown and his date of birth, 17 May, is given where the weight a horse carries is normally featured.



The form figures show five wins (11111) to highlight the number of years he has so far beaten the rare form of cancer.

His older brother, Kieran, is listed as the ‘jockey’ and next to the ‘trainer’ is the name of England international footballer and Bradley’s close friend, Jermaine Defoe.

At the bottom, the ‘Timeform View’ reads: ‘Never happier than when playing with friends, Bradley loves Sunderland FC and his dogs Effie and Chase. Makes his Aintree debut. Donate to his fight against Neuroblastoma at bradleylowerysfight.org.uk.’

