Burghley star’s rocking horse to help grant Willberry wishes

A touching tribute to a Burghley star has been unveiled at the event.

A beautiful rocking horse of the late popular eventer Bluestone Luke, who had competed at the CCI4* five times with owner Kerry Varley, is on display at the Stevenson Brothers’ stand.

The rocking horse is sporting a specially-made Willberry Wonder Pony saddlecloth and is being “ridden” by Whoaberry.

A collection is being taken on the stand for the Willberry Wonder Pony charity.

The charity was founded by Hannah Francis, who died from cancer in August 2016, and grants horsey wishes for young people with serious illnesses and also funds research into bone cancer.

“My dream was always for [my daughter] Poppy to grow up with Lukey as her best friend like he was mine,” Kerry wrote on Facebook, adding she had also dreamed of riding him down the aisle.

“But again this was not to be [as] just six weeks before Pops was born, he passed away suddenly one night in his field leaving a huge hole in all of our hearts and lives.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: