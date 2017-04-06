‘Don’t let it be your horse’: atypical myopathy warning after racehorse dies

A racehorse trainer is warning owners to check their paddocks for sycamore seeds and seedlings after losing a talented racehorse to atypical myopathy earlier this week.

Take A Bow, an eight-year-old thoroughbred in training with Lawney Hill, died on Sunday (2 April) after the condition rapidly took hold.

The son of Norse Dancer had won over fences, hurdles and a bumper, and was set for a bright future.

He had been out grazing in a paddock (not pictured) with another horse, in a field where equines have been kept for more than 40 years.

There are no sycamore trees surrounding the field, but winter storms must have blown the seeds onto the patch of land.

Lawney wants to raise awareness of the condition and to make owners realise this can happen to anyone.

“This was a fit and healthy, big, strong horse. I was at a loss,” Lawney told H&H. “This is a freak accident and I want to highlight it and people to know about the condition.

“Don’t let it be your horse.”

Some sycamore seeds, leaves and seedlings contain a toxin called hypoglycin A, which is highly poisonous to horses. The condition has a very high mortality rate, of around 70%.

The condition is mainly associated with autumn, however it can — and does — affect horses in the spring.