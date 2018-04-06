‘All welcome’ at Mike Tucker’s memorial: service to be live-streamed

Mike Tucker’s memorial service will be live-streamed to allow everyone to say farewell to the legendary commentator.

Mike’s family has welcomed everyone to attend the service, which will be held at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester on 10 April at 3pm.

For those unable to make it in person, a live stream of the service is being made available by connections. It will be available to view on the Horse & Hound website.

His family has asked for no flowers, but donations in memory of Mike can be made to the Great Western Air Ambulance, Retraining of Racehorses and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A memorial page has also been set up on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MikeTuckerMemorialPage , where members of the public have been asked to share their fond memories of Mike.

Hundreds of tributes and memories about the “true gentleman” have poured in over the past 10 days.

Known as “the voice of equestrian sport”, Mike passed away on 28 March aged 73.

He will be remembered for his huge contribution to equestrian sport.

Mike evented for 20 years, riding at Badminton 12 times and was placed second at the CCI4* in 1983 aboard his homebred General Bugle.

His commentary career spanned more than 40 years — he retired from the BBC last year, but continued to commentate at major events across the country.

As well as his career in the saddle and the commentary box, he also spent time as a course-designer, Olympia organising committee chairman, member of the FEI eventing committee, steward at Cheltenham racecourse and field master for the Duke of Beaufort’s hounds.

Mike also had a passion for farming and ran Cotswold Wagyu with his son Andrew.

The team at Burghley Horse Trials was among the many to pay tribute to Mike.

“His depth of knowledge, irrepressible humour and distinctive tone ensured his popularity amongst riders, their connections and the general public alike,” said a tribute from the organisers of the Lincolnshire four-star.

“Mike’s links to Burghley Horse Trials stretch back to 1966 when he first helped at the event during the World Championships.

“In subsequent years he went on to become a regular competitor at Burghley before being appointed to design the cross-country course for the European Championships held at Burghley in 1997 and he designed the course again in 2001.

“He subsequently commentated for many years at our event and when BBC commitments took over he still remained lead commentator for the Dubarry Burghley young event horse final.

“A huge and much-loved character, Mike was a true friend and will be much missed by us all.”

