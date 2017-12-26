The 12 ponies of last Christmas: Mariette finds a home

Last Christmas Horse & Hound in conjunction with World Horse Welfare featured 12 ponies who were looking for new homes.

A year later six of them have been successfully rehomed. We tracked them down to find out how they are getting on.

Mariette took a while to settle in to her new home with Mary Forkgen in Kent but is “now very relaxed and happy.”

The 12.1hh black mare arrived as a two-year-old at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm base in Norfolk in May 2016 with another pony when their owner became unable to look after them.

Mrs Forkgen decided to rehome Mariette and another World Horse Welfare pony, Amara, in May 2017 after moving to a new house with stables and paddocks.

“We wanted to give two companion ponies a chance for a new life,” she explains.

Sadly she can no longer able to ride following major spinal reconstruction surgery so could not take on a bigger horse, but Mariette has proved a huge success.

“She’s bright, strong-willed, sweet-natured, cautious and affectionate,” said her rehomer.

An ideal companion pony the pony does not need a rug, is not shod and can live out all year, with shelter.

At the Forkgens’ she is happiest eating grass, sleeping in the sun or in the field shelter and playing with her friend Amara.

“She watches all the goings-on in our neighbourhood and enjoys talking to walkers, smelling my husband’s aftershave and doing groundwork exercises,” said Mrs Forkgen.

“She is fascinated by dogs and can stand for hours watching the neighbour’s dog play,” she added.

Article continues below…

For more information on any World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.