14 tiny tots out hunting (whose legs barely go past the saddle flaps…)

Just at that moment when you're feeling a little nervous at the meet, you catch a glimpse of someone so small you're not entirely convinced they can even walk on their own two feet, and you suddenly wonder why you're making such a fuss...

1 /14 Sisters Imogen and Elsa Allan out with their father with the Crawley and Horsham

2 /14 Emma and Lucy Benson out with the Cumberland Farmers

3 /14 Lexi Morris enjoying her first season aged two. Now six, she is off the lead rein and enjoying the jumping

4 /14 Florence Ellen Price, who follows the Llangeinor Pentyrch and also the Banwen Miners

5 /14 Fergus Lowry, five, out with the County Down (and looking pretty chuffed about it)

6 /14 Olivia Leach, two, out with the Blankney on her pony Tom

7 /14 Henley Mills, three, and his pony Radish, regular followers of the Albrighton and Woodland

8 /14 Evie Lake who hunts with the Tanatside. Now aged six she is hunting solo off the lead rein for the first time…

9 /14 Blink and you’ll miss her: Vivien Fricker, five, with her pony Lluest Patchwork out with the SC&RMAS Credit: Jamie Whitehorn

10 /14 Neha Walker, aged 12, on Ledgend with her friend Phoenix Hodge, aged three, on Tina out with the Mendip Farmers

11 /14 Elizabeth Carey’s grandaughter, aged two, out with the Tivyside

12 /14 Etta Watson (racing silks of Manor Farm Stud Rutland) aged three on her pony Titan out with the Cottesmore

13 /14 Bex Hart’s tiny tot who is mad on hunting (and very smartly turned out)