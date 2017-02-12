14 tiny tots out hunting (whose legs barely go past the saddle flaps…)

Just at that moment when you're feeling a little nervous at the meet, you catch a glimpse of someone so small you're not entirely convinced they can even walk on their own two feet, and you suddenly wonder why you're making such a fuss...
Sisters Imogen and Elsa Allan out with their father with the Crawley and Horsham
Emma and Lucy Benson out with the Cumberland Farmers
Lexi Morris enjoying her first season aged two. Now six, she is off the lead rein and enjoying the jumping
Florence Ellen Price, who follows the Llangeinor Pentyrch and also the Banwen Miners
Fergus Lowry, five, out with the County Down (and looking pretty chuffed about it)
Olivia Leach, two, out with the Blankney on her pony Tom
Henley Mills, three, and his pony Radish, regular followers of the Albrighton and Woodland
Evie Lake who hunts with the Tanatside. Now aged six she is hunting solo off the lead rein for the first time…
Blink and you’ll miss her: Vivien Fricker, five, with her pony Lluest Patchwork out with the SC&RMAS
Credit: Jamie Whitehorn
Neha Walker, aged 12, on Ledgend with her friend Phoenix Hodge, aged three, on Tina out with the Mendip Farmers
Elizabeth Carey’s grandaughter, aged two, out with the Tivyside
Etta Watson (racing silks of Manor Farm Stud Rutland) aged three on her pony Titan out with the Cottesmore
Bex Hart’s tiny tot who is mad on hunting (and very smartly turned out)
Tamara Hewit, aged two, getting a taste for hunting on ex-racehorse Ocarina