Enjoy the world’s first 360 showjumping experience

If you’ve ever been sitting ringside watching the showjumping and wished you could get even closer to the action, now is your chance.

CNN Sport and the Longines Global Champions Tour have teamed up to produce this unique 360˚ video experience with Great Britain’s leading rider Scott Brash.

Viewers can now enjoy the action from the very best seats in the house as cameras allow you to pan round the entire arena and immerse yourselves in some top quality jumping during the London leg of the Global Champions Tour at the Royal Hospital Chelsea last month.

There is also exclusive footage from backstage at the show with the 2012 Olympic gold medallist Scott preparing his horses in the stables and sharing some fascinating insights into life as a showjumper.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than winning a big grand prix like London,” says Scott. “Everything you’ve been working towards throughout your weeks or months previous with your horse leading up to that competition; there’s no better feeling when it all pays off and you win.

“The bond between the rider and the horse is really important — you really have to know one another,” he adds. “You have to work with them and listen to what they’re telling you.”

As well as following Scott’s winning round on Hello Forever during the big-money grand prix, you can also watch some of the world’s leading riders warming up in the collecting ring and follow the course walk, where fences stand around the jaw-dropping 1.60m mark, in 360˚.

You can almost join Scott on that victory podium. We can keep dreaming anyway…

