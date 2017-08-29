What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2017?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (31 August-3 September 2017) you will be relieved to hear that it is not forecast to be a mud bath like much of August has been. You might even want to pack your sunglasses and sun cream as the weather looks set to be fair…
Thursday 31 August
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 7mph
1300
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph
1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph
Friday 1 September
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 6mph
1300
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph
1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: sun and rain
Wind: 5mph
Saturday 2 September
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph
1300
Temperature:18°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 6mph
1600
Temperature:18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 6mph
Sunday 3 September
1000
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph
1300
Temperature:18°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 10mph
1600
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 10 mph
Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office