What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2017?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (31 August-3 September 2017) you will be relieved to hear that it is not forecast to be a mud bath like much of August has been. You might even want to pack your sunglasses and sun cream as the weather looks set to be fair…

Thursday 31 August

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 7mph

1300

Temperature: 17°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 7mph

1600

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 7mph

Friday 1 September

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 6mph

1300

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 5mph

1600

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: sun and rain

Wind: 5mph

Saturday 2 September

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 5mph

1300

Temperature:18°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 6mph

1600

Temperature:18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 6mph

Sunday 3 September

1000

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 7mph

1300

Temperature:18°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 10mph

1600

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: cloudy

Wind: 10 mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office



Don’t miss our exclusive form guide for Burghley Horse Trials in the 31 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine