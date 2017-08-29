What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2017?

Ben Way riding GALLEY LIGHT during the cross country phase of The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford in Lincolnshire UK on 3rd September 2016
TAGS:

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (31 August-3 September 2017) you will be relieved to hear that it is not forecast to be a mud bath like much of August has been. You might even want to pack your sunglasses and sun cream as the weather looks set to be fair…

Thursday 31 August

1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 7mph

1300
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph

1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph

Friday 1 September

1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 6mph

1300
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph

1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: sun and rain
Wind: 5mph

Saturday 2 September

1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph

1300
Temperature:18°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 6mph

1600
Temperature:18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 6mph

Sunday 3 September

1000
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 7mph

1300
Temperature:18°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 10mph

1600
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: cloudy
Wind: 10 mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office

Don’t miss our exclusive form guide for Burghley Horse Trials in the 31 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine