Take a sneak peak at the 2018 WEG venue (it’s not your average equestrian centre…)

With the countdown now on for the 2018 World Equestrian Games at Tryon International Equestrian Centre in Mill Spring (11-23 September), we headed to North Carolina to take a look at the set-up
A bird’s eye view: the site for next year’s WEG is a whopping 1,600 acres
Man of the moment: business tycoon Mark Bellissimo bought the site in January 2014 with his wife Katherine and five other families
In just 18 months Mark turned the venue from a disused golf course to an equestrian centre with 1,200 stables, a cross-country course, Derby course, 12 arenas and eight restaurants
Not your average backdrop: the equestrian centre is nestled underneath North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains
Lake Lure forms part of the postcard-worthy countryside surrounding Tryon International Equestrian Centre
A horse lover’s dream: from the statue outside the main Legends Bar to the horse shoe coat hooks in the loos, this is a haven for equestrians
The full American experience: tuck into towering stacks of pancakes post-riding or spectating in Roger’s Diner
Plans are in place to add 400 more stables to the exisiting 1,200, so that no WEG horse has to slum it in temporary accommodation — all complete with fans
Fast forward 10 months and this lake won’t be looking quite so serene as it forms a focal point for the cross-country
Party atsmosphere: Mark has a vision to get spectators from all walks of life hooked on horse sport, with the help of a party atmosphere during shows
Money no object: plans are in full swing to get the additional WEG facilities in place by next September — including cabins to help accommodate the expected 500,000 spectators and a new 20,000 seat main arena