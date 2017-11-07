Take a sneak peak at the 2018 WEG venue (it’s not your average equestrian centre…)

Madeleine Silver

With the countdown now on for the 2018 World Equestrian Games at Tryon International Equestrian Centre in Mill Spring (11-23 September), we headed to North Carolina to take a look at the set-up

Don't miss this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (2 November 2017), with our interview with Mark Bellissimo — the man behind Tryon International Equestrian Centre

