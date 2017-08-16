Struggling to get your horse going in an outline? 4 exercises to help you out

Having your horse in an outline is a common goal when schooling. Ideally, this means going forward into the contact, with the quarters engaged and hind legs stepping under, so the horse is able to carry himself and his rider correctly.

4 simple exercises to help get your horse working in an outline

Gary Parsonage, event rider

1. Spiral in and out

Why: This is a simple exercise designed to get a horse working in a basic outline while working freely forward in a happy frame of mind. The exercise engages the hind leg whilst keeping the horse forward to the contact, resulting in self carriage and showing the horse a more comfortable outline in which to carry himself and his rider.

How:

1. Place a cone in the centre of an area large enough to comfortably circle around on the horse. Begin in walk and circle around the cone, working to stay equidistant at all points. Start at around 20m from the cone.

2. Once in a happy, balanced shape, start to spiral in towards the cone. Aim to find the optimum minimum size circle the horse is comfortable with (this could be anything from 3-15m from the cone) — stay on this circle for a couple of rotations.

3. Using an on-off pressure with the inside leg, in time with the rhythm of the pace, ask the horse to begin spiralling back out to 20m again. This exercise can be repeated in trot and canter as the horse develops physically and mentally.

2. Transitions within a pace

Why: To develop and test the subtle connection between leg and hand and control of impulsion, a great ‘go to’ exercise for absolutely any level of training is transitions within a pace. Lightness of aid, both in leg and hand, is a goal to be aimed for as an end result of each training session.

How:

1. In trot, slow the pace down for a few strides (outline and contact should remain consistent) then ask the horse to step forward to a bigger trot again, maintaining the same outline and contact.

2. As the horse gains confidence with the exercise the amount of slower and bigger steps can be increased to show a greater contrast and expression. This can also be thought of as turning the volume up and down within the pace.

3. The horse should remain in front of the leg at all stages of the exercise, as speed of pace is too easily, and often confused with, being in front of the leg. To help the horse focus less on the hand, the rider should always try to use their position and upper body to give a hint that a transition is about to happen. In doing so the horse is calm and prepared in himself for the next phase. Core strength here is a big advantage for the rider.

3. Lateral work

Why: This is one I use quite a lot both when teaching and when riding myself; it gets the horse around your hand and leg and it teaches him to accept the aids — both essential if you are to achieve the correct outline. It also gives the rider the necessary control; I often use two schooling whips for this exercise — I don’t tend to use spurs as I am preparing horses to be ridden by a judge who won’t be wearing them, and two whips help back the leg aids up. If the horse doesn’t respond to the leg aid, use a touch from the whip on the quarters to reinforce the aid.

How:

1. Start in walk and, using the hand and leg individually to give the aid, ask the horse to come off the track 5m; he should be stepping across in front and behind.

2. Once he completes the lateral movement, ask him forward on the new line for four steps, before asking him to move back laterally to the original track. This can be repeated until the horse learns to engage the hind leg correctly and carry himself in the desired outline.

3. Once ready, move the horse on to doing the exercise in a controlled working trot.

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

