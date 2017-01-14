Horses in the snow (but not the kind that ruins your ride…)

With snow falling heavily around parts of Britain — making life on the yard near-impossible — we'd understand if you never wanted to see the white stuff again. But with the Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz (27-29 January 2017) fast approaching, we celebrate snow in it's other (more glamorous) guise, with pictures from last year's tournament...
Fast and furious: Team Cartier vs Maserati in St Moritz, Switzerland in 2016
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Going solo… Chris Hyde’s horse makes a break for it in the Cartier vs Maserati match
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Chris Hyde is safely taken off the pitch post-fall
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel takes on Perrier-Jouët
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Out of the cold: ponies wait patiently on the lines
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Team talks: Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel vs Perrier-Jouët
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Striking skies over the frozen lake of St Moritz
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
A quick pony swap for Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel …
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Steaming ponies in the winter sun
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Eyes on the ball…
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Snow spray: the Cartier team battle for the ball
Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images
It’s the perfect conditions as Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel takes on Perrier-Jouët
Credit: Corbis via Getty Images
Glitz and glamour: fur-clad spectators soak up the atmosphere
Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images
Icy temperatures in St Moritz
Credit: Getty Images