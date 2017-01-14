Horses in the snow (but not the kind that ruins your ride…)

Madeleine Silver

With snow falling heavily around parts of Britain — making life on the yard near-impossible — we'd understand if you never wanted to see the white stuff again. But with the Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz (27-29 January 2017) fast approaching, we celebrate snow in it's other (more glamorous) guise, with pictures from last year's tournament...

