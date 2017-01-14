Horses in the snow (but not the kind that ruins your ride…)

With snow falling heavily around parts of Britain — making life on the yard near-impossible — we'd understand if you never wanted to see the white stuff again. But with the Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz (27-29 January 2017) fast approaching, we celebrate snow in it's other (more glamorous) guise, with pictures from last year's tournament...

1 /14 Fast and furious: Team Cartier vs Maserati in St Moritz, Switzerland in 2016 Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

2 /14 Going solo… Chris Hyde’s horse makes a break for it in the Cartier vs Maserati match Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

3 /14 Chris Hyde is safely taken off the pitch post-fall Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

4 /14 Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel takes on Perrier-Jouët Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

5 /14 Out of the cold: ponies wait patiently on the lines Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

6 /14 Team talks: Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel vs Perrier-Jouët Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

7 /14 Striking skies over the frozen lake of St Moritz Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

8 /14 A quick pony swap for Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel … Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

9 /14 Steaming ponies in the winter sun Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

10 /14 Eyes on the ball… Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

11 /14 Snow spray: the Cartier team battle for the ball Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

12 /14 It’s the perfect conditions as Team Badrutt’s Palace Hotel takes on Perrier-Jouët Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

13 /14 Glitz and glamour: fur-clad spectators soak up the atmosphere Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images