It’s showtime! The turnout transformations that make the elbow grease worthwhile

It's all very well turning our horses out as much as we can, but when show day dawns, we can't help wishing we'd been a bit more insistent on the rug/stable front. But these owners prove that with a bit of elbow grease, transformations can happen... Happy grooming!

Beau

“Not much in the way of mud in any of my pictures, but my horse Beau goes from looking like any old common nag in the field, to a proper, grown-up, shiny beast at competitions with the help of a bit of elbow grease and shine products.” — Tamasine Thompson

Before

After

Ted

“My pony loves sleeping and rolling in the mud. The first picture shows how I found him in the morning, and the second shows him plaited up out jumping with the riding club. I have only owned Ted for nine months but he is already turning into a little showjumping star and we plan to affiliate next season.” — Sarah

Before

After

Sabinas Apache Gold

“This is Sabinas Apache Gold aka Sebastian, my homebred four-year-old part-bred New Forest cross cob. He’s by the late Peveril Peterborough and I think he’s fantastic (but I am biased! ) He attended his first ‘pony party’ last Sunday (21 May) winning the coloured in-hand and getting a fourth in a hunter pony class.

He also hates hose pipes, so getting him clean was a challenge!” — Sam Andree-Parsons

Before

After

Bizzie B

“This is my 21-year-old Bizzie B. She lives out 24/7 and loves to roll! I got her in ready to go and do a side saddle display with the Side Saddle Association area 14 team last year at Hartpury. The coating of mud and dust was pretty impressive but she scrubs up well. Just lots of elbow grease to get the dust out and lots of thread for my plaits!” — Jackie Banks

Before

After

Continued below…

Liked this? You may also enjoy reading these articles…

