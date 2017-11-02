The rookie trainer you need to know about this National Hunt season

After spending four years as assistant to top Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, 26-year-old Olly Murphy has made a flying start to his training career since setting up in May. He already has 19 wins under his belt, including a four-timer across the cards at Stratford and Newton Abbott in July.
The young trainer has created a “carbon copy” of his former boss’ operation back home at his Warwickshire yard. The stable has expanded rapidly from 10 horses up to around 50 and Horse & Hound went to visit the new trainer, who has a bright future ahead of him.
Check out our feature on Olly Murphy in this week’s National Hunt special of Horse & Hound magazine — on sale now (Thursday, 2 November)
The white board…
Olly updates the yard white board so each rider knows which horses they are partnering
Pulling out for first lot
Olly gives each work rider instructions for their horse before they pull out of the yard
On the gallops
H&H’s racing editor Hannah Lemieux rides Hurricane Rita on Olly’s Wexford sand gallop, which he had shipped over from Ireland
Schooling the babies
Jockey Lucy Barry schools one of the youngsters over the barrels as part of its education
A ‘relaxed, fun team’
Jockeys Charlie Poste and Ian Popham enjoy some banter with the boss while walking back from the gallops
Walking back from the gallops
The string make their way back to the yard after exercise
Time for a wash off…
Jockey Ian Popham washes off his horse after work
In the office
After all the horses have worked, Olly heads into the office to look at forthcoming entries and speak to his secretary Teresa
The best education
Olly stands in front of a picture showing himself with Gordon Elliott — for whom he was assistant for four years: “I learnt more there than I did in the first 22 years of my life,” says Olly
