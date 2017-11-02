The rookie trainer you need to know about this National Hunt season

After spending four years as assistant to top Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, 26-year-old Olly Murphy has made a flying start to his training career since setting up in May. He already has 19 wins under his belt, including a four-timer across the cards at Stratford and Newton Abbott in July.

The young trainer has created a “carbon copy” of his former boss’ operation back home at his Warwickshire yard. The stable has expanded rapidly from 10 horses up to around 50 and Horse & Hound went to visit the new trainer, who has a bright future ahead of him.

Check out our feature on Olly Murphy in this week’s National Hunt special of Horse & Hound magazine — on sale now (Thursday, 2 November)