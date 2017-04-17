National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls in pics (like you might not have seen him before…)

To celebrate trainer Paul Nicholls' birthday today (17 April), we've dug deep into the archives to remember some of the big moments from his career. No tweed coat with a velvet collar? Slim fitting breeches? Yes, those early photos really are him...

1 /11 Broadheath, ridden by Paul Nicholls, takes the last fence and heads to victory in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury Credit: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

2 /11 Paul follows up on his 1986 win with another victory in the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1987, this time with Playschool

3 /11 Mick Fitzgerald pilots See More Business to take the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1999 — Paul’s first Cheltenahm Gold Cup triumph as a trainer Credit: Unknown

4 /11 Paul’s 1999 Cheltenham Festival was one to remember with Flagship Uberalles taking the The Arkle Trophy (as well as Call Equiname winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase) Credit: RACINGFOTOS.COM

5 /11 Paul celebrates Azertyuiop’s 2004 triumph in the Queen Mother Champion Chase Credit: RACINGFOTOS.COM

6 /11 Kauto Star takes the first of his two Cheltenham Gold Cups in 2007 Credit: Trevor Meeks

7 /11 Denman heads for victory in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup Credit: www.timeincukcontent.com

8 /11 … and again. Kauto Star is welcomed into the winner’s enclosure following his 2009 Gold Cup win Credit: TREVOR MEEKS, Trevor Meeks

9 /11 A successful 2009 Cheltenham Festival: Master Minded takes the Queen Mother Champion Chase Credit: TREVOR MEEKS, Trevor Meeks

10 /11 Neptune Collonges wins the long-awaited Grand National title for Paul in 2012 Credit: Trevor Meeks