National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls in pics (like you might not have seen him before…)

To celebrate trainer Paul Nicholls' birthday today (17 April), we've dug deep into the archives to remember some of the big moments from his career. No tweed coat with a velvet collar? Slim fitting breeches? Yes, those early photos really are him...
Broadheath, ridden by Paul Nicholls, takes the last fence and heads to victory in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury
Credit: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Paul follows up on his 1986 win with another victory in the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1987, this time with Playschool
Mick Fitzgerald pilots See More Business to take the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1999 — Paul’s first Cheltenahm Gold Cup triumph as a trainer
Credit: Unknown
Paul’s 1999 Cheltenham Festival was one to remember with Flagship Uberalles taking the The Arkle Trophy (as well as Call Equiname winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase)
Credit: RACINGFOTOS.COM
Paul celebrates Azertyuiop’s 2004 triumph in the Queen Mother Champion Chase
Credit: RACINGFOTOS.COM
Kauto Star takes the first of his two Cheltenham Gold Cups in 2007
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Denman heads for victory in the 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Credit: www.timeincukcontent.com
… and again. Kauto Star is welcomed into the winner’s enclosure following his 2009 Gold Cup win
Credit: TREVOR MEEKS, Trevor Meeks
A successful 2009 Cheltenham Festival: Master Minded takes the Queen Mother Champion Chase
Credit: TREVOR MEEKS, Trevor Meeks
Neptune Collonges wins the long-awaited Grand National title for Paul in 2012
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Silviniaco Conti beats Cue Card to take the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, 2013 (and he repeated the feat the following year)
Credit: RACINGFOTOS.COM