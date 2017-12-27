Ones to watch: adorable mini riders showcase their skills

These little riders are sure to be making waves in the future. Watch this space…

10 pint-size riders to watch out for

1. Three-year-old Bella and pony Brian share a moment

2. This little jockey certainly isn’t scared of heights. Pictured is seven-year-old Maia and her grandad John’s 18hh Shire Ned

3. A summery one to watch (can we even remember what that is?) is four-year-old Grace, who makes sure she cares for her four-legged friend Lollipop before and after school without fail and recently joined the Pony Club

4. Lucy and her much-loved Dartmoor pony Rekcilf Jump Jet enjoy showing together

5. Seven-year-old Isobel Cook, daughter of jump jockey Danny Cook, out with the West of Yore riding Clover

6. What a smart pair! This one to watch is four-year-old Amelia Allsop. She is pictured with pony Evie having won the bonny pony class

7. We’re not sure who looks more happy, four-year-old Ella or her pony Prince! It’s great to see these two having so much fun

8. Seven-year-old Noah and his pony Unicorn are a smart pair

9 and 10. Johnny, five, and Niamh, three, can be found storming across the Northamptonshire countryside on their ponies Fudge and Tommy as their mum Jen struggles to keep up with them…

These pictures came from our weekly One to Watch feature on Horse & Hound’s Facebook page. Thank you to all those who submitted photographs — we would have loved to have included more of them. Keep your eyes peeled for next year’s theme…