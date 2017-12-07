21 brilliant Olympia shopping offers you’d be mad to miss

Of course Olympia is about the very best equestrian competition — but it’s also about top-class shopping. To help you get the most out of the experience, H&H’s products editor has hunted down the very best show deals and offers that will be exclusively available to shoppers at this year’s show — whether you’re seeking out last-minute Christmas gifts, or simply treating yourself.

1. Glaze & Gordon

Horse & Hound readers at Olympia can get their hands on a super-smart Glaze & Gordon headcollar, handcrafted with high quality leather, durable cotton web and solid brass fastenings, for £53.10 (RRP £59). Quote ‘Horse & Hound headcollar’ at the stand for this exclusive offer, and don’t miss their 5pm gin hour to enjoy a festive tipple while shopping.

Where to find them: Stand G139

2. Equisafety

Save 30% on Equisafety’s high-visibility Aspey jacket, when buying it for £69.99 at Olympia (RRP £99.99). Perfect for winter riding, this insulated jacket is 100% waterproof and breathable, with a high storm collar, large zipped pockets, internal phone pockets, side vents and a removable warning triangle at the back.

Where to find them: Stand E09

3. Lou Grey Cashmere

Pick up some gorgeous cashmere clothing, including this cosy, stylish poncho from Lou Grey Cashmere, who are offering Olympia customers £20 off when they spend over £100. There’ll also be mince pies on offer to get you in the festive spirit.

Where to find them: Stand G125

4. Horse & Hound



The gift that keeps on giving, a subscription to Horse & Hound magazine means you or a lucky recipient will receive the hottest news, views and features all year round — and you can save a whopping 50% if you pick up a subscription at Olympia.

Where to find them: Stand GH6

5. Scott’s of London

Christmas is a time for comfort and indulgence, so treat your pooch this year with a luxury dog sofa from Scott’s of London. This Windsor small dog sofa in black faux leather is handcrafted for beauty, practicality and long-lasting comfort, and is available at Olympia for just £187.49 (RRP £249.99).

Where to find them: Stand G222

6. Voltaire Design

If a new saddle is on your Christmas list this year, don’t miss Voltaire Design, who are offering the girth and stirrup leathers free with every saddle purchased at Olympia — saving you up to £430. Saddles available include the Palm Beach (pictured), designed to improve the rider’s position and provide high levels of comfort.

Where to find them: Stand E35

7. Equilume Performance Lighting

Own a broodmare? Keen to help your show horse shed his winter coat? Or simply interested in keeping your horse healthy and happy? Check out the Equilume light masks, that provide timed, low level blue light to your horse’s eye to deliver the health benefits associated with long summer days. The rechargeable Cashel model is available to Olympia customers for £517 (RRP £689).

Where to find them: Stand G209

8. Noble Outfitters

Get your hands on the super smart, lightweight Elite Performance jacket from Noble Outfitters, for just £99.95 (was £139.95). Designed to work as hard as you do when riding, this waterproof, breathable jacket, with a detachable hood, will keep you at the perfect temperature.

Where to find them: Stand D34

9. The Mane Dealer

For the perfect gift this Christmas, check out The Mane Dealer’s durable split leather reversible belts, with a pretty snaffle bit buckle that comes in gold or silver. There’s no need to choose between the red and navy, or the black and brown either, as they are available to Olympia shoppers for £25 for two (£15 each).

Where to find them: Stand B57

10. Philomena London

Looking to add some extra bling to your riding? Olympia is your chance to get 20% off Philomena London’s Judi Manche range, including the stunning Judi Manche Famous Avici crystal browband, individually handmade and set with Swarovski crystals, available at Olympia for £144 (was £180).

Where to find them: Stand G246

11. Crafty Ponies

Pony-mad children will love this soft toy that comes complete with a realistic headcollar, lead-rope, fleece rug and leg wraps, as well as instructional booklets to children can learn about ponies and their equipment while they play. Grab a Crafty Pony at Olympia for £49.95 (was £54.95).

Where to find them: Stand B01

12. Thermatex

Don’t miss the high-performance quilted Thermatex quarter rugs, which are on offer at Olympia for £69 (RRP £79.30). Made from a lightweight wool and acrylic blend, and featuring a polypropylene insulating layer, they’re perfect for winter exercise.

Where to find them: Stand D57

13. Welligogs

Stay elegant this winter with this beautifully tailored Balmoral coat from Welligogs, made from wool with Moleskin trim, available at Olympia for £229 (was £269).

Where to find them: Stand B34

14. ReadySupp

If your horse suffers from stiffness, don’t miss the chance to pick up ReadySupp’s Performance Joint supplement for £50.40 (RRP £72). It supports mobility, flexibility and optimal joint tissue metabolism and function.

Where to find them: Stand G167

15. Libby’s Horse Tack and Dog Leads

Save money on a new PolyPad, which disperses pressure over the entire saddle area and accommodates the changing shape of your horse. Choose from the classic shape (pictured) from £31.45 (RRP £34.95) or the shaped Forma version from £38.65 (RRP £42.95).

Where to find them: Stand D16

16. The Dung Beetle

In the market for a new poo scoop? Check out the lightweight, yet super strong Dung Beetle, which has a large poo capacity and stows away neatly. See it in action in the main arena at Olympia this year and scoop it up yourself for £55 (RRP £72.93).

Where to find them: Stand G218

17. FMB Therapy Systems

Check out the upgraded Activo-Med Combi Pro II therapy rug available to order at Olympia with a £200 discount. The battery-operated pulsed electromagnetic and massage therapy rug helps improve suppleness, muscle tone and overall condition, and can be used daily to aid performance or rehabilitation.

Where to find them: Stand G217

18. Snuggy Hoods

Tired of grooming muddy horses? Olympia’s the perfect time to invest in a Snuggy Hoods weatherproof turnout hood, from £30 (RRP from £79). The adjustable, water repellent hood is made from a strong, yet breathable, fully-washable stretch fabric and lined to prevent rubbing or chafing. Choose a pull-on hood, or one with a zip for ease.

Where to find them: Stand E53

19. Gabriella Shaw Ceramics

On the hunt for the perfect stocking filler? Check out Gabriella Shaw Ceramics’ bone china mugs, with 11 eye-catching hand-painted horse designs. A pair of Olympis mugs are available for Olympia for £20 (RRP 11.50 each).

Where to find them: Stand C38

20. Bareback Footwear

These stunning Sovereign boots from Bareback Footwear will be on offer for £199 at Olympia (RRP £249). The soft suede, knee-length boots feature a leather lining, a side zip with a tassel and an elasticated rear panel for a flexible fit. Various colours are available.

Where to find them: Stand D45

21. The Pony Club

Inspire young dressage fans this Christmas with the Valegro series – a set of four books written by Carl Hester and Janet Rising that tell the story of Valegro and his journey to the top. Collect the full series for £20 (£6.99 each).

Where to find them: Stand GH7

Don’t miss our special Olympia preview issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out today (7 December 2017)

