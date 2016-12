You may have thought there was a limit to the number of celebrations — and glasses of champagne — someone who's had a year like Nick Skelton could have. But surely the Olympic showjumping gold-medallist's 59th birthday today (30 December) is a good enough excuse? We take a look back through some memorable moments during his career to mark the occasion...

1 /15 1978: Olympia Nick Skelton and Lastic win the high jump at Olympia in 1978, setting the record at 2.32 metres Credit: Clive Hills

2 /15 1982: Aachen Success for Nick and If Only at Aachen in June 1982 Credit: Findlay Davidson Copyright

3 /15 1989: Hickstead Nick takes the Hickstead Derby title for the third time in a row, and for the second time with Apollo Credit: trevor meeks

4 /15 1992: Barcelona Ahead of the Barcelona Olympic Games with his teammates Michael Whitaker, Geoff Billington and John Whitaker Credit: www.timeincukcontent.com

5 /15 1992: Barcelona In action at the Games in Barcelona on Dollar Girl, where the team finished in seventh place Credit: trevor meeks

6 /15 2011: Dublin Horse Show Celebrating taking the top spot in the Nations Cup in Dublin with Carlo Credit: TREVOR MEEKS

7 /15 2008: Warwickshire Nick’s 2004 Olympic ride Arko retires in September 2008 Credit: Charles Sainsbury-Plaice

8 /15 2011: Madrid Nick takes team and individual bronze at the European Championships in 2011 with Carlo Credit: TREVOR MEEKS

9 /15 2012: London Nick and Big Star on their way to Olympic team glory in London Credit: Trevor Meeks

10 /15 2012: London Taking to the podium to collect his team gold medal with Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Peter Charles Credit: Trevor Meeks

11 /15 2016: Wiltshire Relaxing with the Whitaker brothers before being interviewed during the Rio Olympic equestrian team announcement Credit: Peter Nixon

12 /15 2016: Rio de Janeiro Nick and Big Star during the second qualifier for the individual competition in Rio Credit: Peter Nixon

13 /15 2016: Rio de Janeiro It’s an emotional moment as Nick takes to the podium to receive his individual gold medal Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /15 2016: Warwickshire At home with his sons Dan, a National Hunt trainer (right) and Harry, a jockey (left) Credit: Jon Stroud Media