‘This means so much’: amateur champions crowned at RIHS

Amateur coloured champion: Constellation II

William Pittendrigh steered his 10-year-old skewbald to take the Team Colosso Merrigan Memorial skewbald and piebald championship title. William, 18, recently completed a level three extended diploma in horse management at Kirkley Hall and is in the process of doing his BHS stages so that he can produce show horses professionally in the future.

“This means so much,” said William, whose mount was on box rest this time last year after tearing a collateral ligament. “I was told he might never be ridden again, so this win is beyond emotional.”

The amateur hunters, cobs and hack champions will be added to this gallery over the weekend.

Credit: Peter Nixon