If My Little Ponies were REAL horses…

My Little Pony has been enjoyed by generations of young horse lovers. In the latest TV reincarnation of the famous franchise, cutie marks appear on the pony’s flanks when they discover their special talent. But which sparkly steed do you recognise here on earth?

Twightlight Sparkle

In My Little Pony land… Twightlight Sparkle is a unicorn who transforms into an Alicorn (a unicorn with Pegasus wings, obviously) and dons a six-pointed star with five smaller stars on her hindquarters because she mastered all her magic abilities when she studied the craft as a filly.

In the real world… This mare is an elitist in every way. A finely-bred beast originating from one of the county’s top studs, her owner paid a pretty penny to have that stunning head looking over the stable door. She’s the yard overachiever, which every other horse owner looks at longingly as she twinkles across the arena, performing those perfect piaffes and flying changes. One-day event in the pouring rain? No problem. Hunter championship in the mud at the local county show? No problem. Everything she does is performed in style and she will usually return with enough silverware and prize money to pay off the rent bill.

Rainbow Dash

In My Little Pony land… Raindow Dash is a female Pegasus pony and is responsible for maintaining the weather and clear skies in Ponyville. She represents loyalty.

In the real world… Most likely the choice of mount for a child, she is the consistent companion who you can always rely on to come home with a rosette or not kill your daughter when her jumping lesson is conveniently being held next to a construction site. In her hay day, she could deliver the goods on the show or the hunt field, but now her main duty is teaching your third born how to do rising trot.

Pinkie Pie

In My Little Pony land… Pinkie Pie, full name Pinkamena Diane Pie is a baker at the Sugarcube Corner and is known for her social skills and high energy personality. As she is a born performer and a source of many comical moments, she represents laughter.

In the real world… We’ve all known a Pinkie. The good-looking, big moving horse with so much potential, but just seems to have lost a brain cell or two somewhere a long the way. She jumps for fun, but her bucks are even more hilarious. The impulsion and energy is all there, but rider lacks any sort of control. She can perform each movement with ease but would rather be over there looking at those horses in the distant field than concentrating on the task at hand. The horse you bought to ‘make it’, but sadly has very different ideas about their future.

Fluttershy

In My Little Pony land… Fluttershy has butterflies as her cutie mark which reflects her role as the animal caretaker in Ponyville.

In the real world… The happy chappy everyone books weeks in advance to accompany their young horses on the road, in the field or as a travel buddy. Solid as a rock in every situation.

Rarity

In My Little Pony land… Rarity is a unicorn and her name suggests she is rare, like a diamond.

In the real world… She is a bombproof show horse, who is forward going and energetic yet sensible enough she can be galloped across an open field in an eggbutt snaffle by your grandmother. Has evented to three-star level but has also won the HOYS hunter class, and has also dabbled in international dressage too. Only needs to be ridden once a month and is kept barefoot. Only eats soaked hay and still glistens like a new penny. Sadly rarity does not actually exist. She is a figment of our distant dreams…

