13 photos that have us longing to decamp to Holkham Beach

It's that time of year again, when photos of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment splashing through the sea in North Norfolk are splashed across the national newspapers — a sure-fire sign that summer has arrived

1 /13 A well earned break: the trip to Norfolk comes after a hectic few months in London, including The Queen’s Birthday Parade and the Spanish state visit Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

2 /13 Swapping tarmac for sand, the annual trip to Holkham in North Norfolk is a change of scene for soldiers and horses alike Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

3 /13 The daily routine on the regimental training camp is a little different to their average day in London at Hyde Park Barracks… Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

4 /13 Cool, calm and collected — even while on the beach Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

5 /13 Swimming with the horses is just one of an extensive line up of activities on the regiment’s summer camp, including tent-pegging, showjumping and cross-country

6 /13 Thrown in the deep end? Riding on the beach is a fast-track way of exposing the men and horses to new experiences Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

7 /13 The odd one out: most of the regiment’s horses are black, apart from those ridden by the trumpeters, which are traditionally grey Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

8 /13 Hold on tight: 90% of troopers have never ridden before they join the Household Cavalry Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

9 /13 Getting the horses from London to Bodney Camp in Thetford, Norfolk is a logistical operation in itself — uprooting 133 horses and 250 men, plus their kit Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

10 /13 A spectator sport? Crowds ditch their buckets and spades to get a glimpse of the action

11 /13 The trip out of London gives the chance for troopers to bond with their mounts in a different environment Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC

12 /13 Trooper Van Vwran stands with horses of The Queen’s Life Guard on the beach Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC