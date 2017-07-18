13 photos that have us longing to decamp to Holkham Beach

It's that time of year again, when photos of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment splashing through the sea in North Norfolk are splashed across the national newspapers — a sure-fire sign that summer has arrived
A well earned break: the trip to Norfolk comes after a hectic few months in London, including The Queen’s Birthday Parade and the Spanish state visit
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Swapping tarmac for sand, the annual trip to Holkham in North Norfolk is a change of scene for soldiers and horses alike
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
The daily routine on the regimental training camp is a little different to their average day in London at Hyde Park Barracks…
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Cool, calm and collected — even while on the beach
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Swimming with the horses is just one of an extensive line up of activities on the regiment’s summer camp, including tent-pegging, showjumping and cross-country
Thrown in the deep end? Riding on the beach is a fast-track way of exposing the men and horses to new experiences
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
The odd one out: most of the regiment’s horses are black, apart from those ridden by the trumpeters, which are traditionally grey
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Hold on tight: 90% of troopers have never ridden before they join the Household Cavalry
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Getting the horses from London to Bodney Camp in Thetford, Norfolk is a logistical operation in itself — uprooting 133 horses and 250 men, plus their kit
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
A spectator sport? Crowds ditch their buckets and spades to get a glimpse of the action
The trip out of London gives the chance for troopers to bond with their mounts in a different environment
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Trooper Van Vwran stands with horses of The Queen’s Life Guard on the beach
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC
Not all sun and sea: while these images have become something of a staple during the British summer, the iconic splash in the sea is a breather from a busy schedule in Norfolk, perfecting their equestrian and military skills
Credit: Sgt Paul Randall RLC