Forget lying on a sun lounger with a piña colada in hand — in our opinion there’s only one way to enjoy the seaside... Take a look at these H&H readers making the most of the sand and sea with their horses

Norfolk Sue D'Arcy on Rolex at Holkham beach in Norfolk Credit: Ian Spray

Carmarthenshire Sarah Russell and her intermediate eventer Mister Tea enjoying some playtime at Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Co Donegal Sarah Sproule and Duke on Rossnowlagh beach in Co Donegal

West Cork Louise Good and her horses on Inchydoney beach in West Cork. "I was lucky enough to live there for four years," she says. "It is a beautiful beach and a fantastic place to ride"

Pembrokeshire "Poppit Sands is where I go to for fitness and exercise on my dressage horse Lemon — a great place for trotting in the surf and cantering fitness on the beach," says Leanne Pittam

Pembrokeshire "This was my first beach ride and it was incredible. Eagle, who was then six-years-old was very eager!" says Polly Middleton, about riding from Nolton Stables in Haverfordwest, Wales

Anglesey "This picture was taken last Saturday at Red Ward Bay on Anglesey, North Wales. Yes, surprisingly we do have golden beaches and the occasional sunshine over here!" says Rebecca Parry

Northumberland Rebecca Lowes riding Heidi at Seaton Sluice Beach in Northumberland

North Yorkshire "This is my Connemara Elmo at Redcar Beach, North Yorkshire," says Lauren Green

Norfolk "This is me and my friend Candice Pottage at Holkham beach in Norfolk. My horse (the piebald) is called Mikey," says Laura Szuca

Pembrokeshire "Here is a picture of my daughters Olivia and Poppy and their Shetlands playing on the beach in Pembrokeshire," says Kate Canton

North Yorkshire Jenny Tombs on Saltburn beach near Huntcliff in North Yorkshire

Dorset "My friend Jo Tibbles and I went to Studland Bay at the end of March this year. We were amazingly lucky with the weather and had a wonderful time," says Claire Stevenson

East Sussex Georgina Grey riding Truffle on Camber Sands in East Sussex

Anglesey "This is a picture of me and my six-year-old horse Archie at our first beach ride together in Anglesey. We were also joined by my partner Tom," says Jess Evans