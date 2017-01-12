Meet the cats who are purr-fecting their skills in the saddle

7 /8

Ernie and Elmo

‘Here is our cat Elmo who adores my horse Ernie. Since he was a kitten he has been making himself at home on Ernie’s back. It used to scare me at first in case he fell or freaked out Ernie. But he can jump from the stable wall onto Ernie’s hindquarters and Ernie doesn’t bat an eyelid.’ — Liz Fenton