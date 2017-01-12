Meet the cats who are purr-fecting their skills in the saddle

A horse and a hound might be a more obvious partnership, but these horses and ponies seem equally content with their feline companions...
Millie and Romeo
‘We have a very characterful yard cat called Romeo who happened to jump onto Millie’s back from the mounting block. I then started my ride expecting him to jump off and he stayed on her back as we ambled down the track for about 5 minutes. Millie is such a chilled pony who takes everything in her stride.’ — Katy Lysley
Mickey and Merlin
‘Here’s a picture of my cat Merlin, AKA Chief Plaiting Supervisor, making sure Mickey’s plaits were suitable for hunting. He’s never happier than when he’s helping with the horses and has learnt to sit on their back so he’s out of the way of feet and doesn’t get trodden on.’ — Georgina Ridal
Ernie and Elmo
‘Here is our cat Elmo who adores my horse Ernie. Since he was a kitten he has been making himself at home on Ernie’s back. It used to scare me at first in case he fell or freaked out Ernie. But he can jump from the stable wall onto Ernie’s hindquarters and Ernie doesn’t bat an eyelid.’ — Liz Fenton