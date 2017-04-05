Could this ‘massive softie’ be a Grand National winner?

With the big race at Aintree now only days away (Saturday, 8 April), H&H checks out how Lucinda Russell's exciting prospect, One For Arthur, is getting on with his preparation. Read more about this special horse (one to keep an eye on)...

1. The eight-year-old made his point-to-point debut in 2013, winning one before going under Rules in 2014.

2. His first win came in a ‘fixed brush’ novices’ hurdle at Haydock in 2015.

3. He has racked up six wins under Rules and amassed a total of £77,638 in prize money.

4. Known as ‘Arthur’, the Milan-sired gelding is trained by top Scottish National Hunt trainer Lucinda Russell and Saturday will be his first attempt in the Grand National.

5. Arthur has a designated weight of 10st 11Ib for the Grand National and jockey Derek Fox — who has partnered him in three races so far — will be aboard. For much of his career, the gelding was ridden by the now-retired jockey, Peter Buchanan.

6. Arthur is described as ‘an absolute gentleman’ by Erin Walker, who looks after him at Arlary House Stables.

7. “He’s big — 16.3hh — and as a four-year-old he was pretty lanky, but always moved well,” says his trainer. “He’d equally make a wonderful eventer, hunter, or dressage horse. We’re all so proud of him whatever happens. He is a horse of a lifetime.”

8. The “massive softie” is owned by two ladies — Belinda McClung and Debs Thomson — who go by the name of the Two Golf Widows. “It was Arthur’s moves and presence that really stood out for me. He absolutely loves the camera — he’s so photogenic,” says Belinda.

