17 wonderful winners who shone at Devon County

With the summer season well under way, one of the first county ‘biggies’ for the showing community to flock to in search of an early Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket and a jolly good day out was Devon.

Held over three days (17 — 19 May), the annual fixture saw some old faces return to reclaim their top spots, while some young jockeys also came to the fore.

Check out these 17 show ring winners…

1.Moortown Crusader

The Jordan family’s prolific Dartmoor stallion re-secured the Cuddy in-hand title and a HOYS ticket, a crown he also won last year.

2. Brimclose Flaming Amber

Lillia Adams led the coloured mare to the young handler championship.

3. Dharmavallye

Charlotte Clarke’s elegant hunter was ladies victor with producer Jayne Ross in the saddle.

4. Bracken Of Alltnacailleach

After a second at the Royal Windsor, Rhi Randall’s Highland stallion came to the fore to claim his breed championship.

5. Pride Of Place

The eight-year-old gelding bagged his HOYS ticket in the lightweight division before going onto win the hunter section title, under Robert Walker.

6. Woodview Shangri-La

The picture perfect pairing of Sam Laity and this show pony landed the mini title.

7. Treehill Aristotle

Aimee Stunt secured part-bred Arab victory with the bay gelding.

8. Runnon Daisy May

After standing Ottergayle supreme last season, this nine-year-old mare stepped back into the show ring to win the hack breeding title for Emma Edwards-Brady.

9. It’s The King’s Speech

It was a middleweight red for Ian Smeeth…

10. Royal Engagement

… but it was Claire Oliver and the second placed lightweight who took reserve in the hunter championship.

11. Blackertor Magneto

The seasoned Shetland took the in-hand breed title.

12. Carnsdale Cracker Jack

Chantel Searle rode her own gelding to clinch the show hunter pony tricolours.

13. Strawberryfields Prime Spirt

Freyja Rafferty was lead rein of hunter type winner.

14. Kiss N Tell

Jamie Frost was at the head of the sports horse champion.

15. Paddock Marquis

The big moving stallion triumphed in the Welsh section B championship.

16. Anchorman

A HOYS ticket followed a cracking clear round for Mel Hennah and her working hunter winner.

17. Dunloughan

Holly Simms and her dun gelding jumped their way to the 153cm class and the overall working hunter pony honours.

