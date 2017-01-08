9 hunting pictures that make us yearn for the return of the festive season already

Forget the presents and turkey. It's maximising our time in the hunting field that we're missing most about the Christmas break. We round up some of the best shots from the festive season. Don't miss this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (5 January 2017) with 18 pages of seasonal reports and photos

1 /9 An impressive turnout: the Essex Foxhounds at Matching Green on Boxing Day Credit: Elli Birch

2 /9 Libby Edwards and Callows King Cruise out on Boxing Day with the Flint and Denbigh

3 /9 The Lauderdale’s Peter Emmerson on Boxing Day

4 /9 Tinsel-clad Maria Mc Namara riding sidesaddle with the North Galway Foxhounds on Boxing Day

5 /9 Pint-sized Arbella Spence and Drummer with the Vine and Craven on Boxing Day Credit: Libby Halliday

6 /9 Jamie Whitehorn (as a Christmas pudding) out with the SC & RMA Sandhurst Draghunt

7 /9 The Spooner’s & West Dartmoor head off from Bedford Square in Tavistock on Boxing Day

8 /9 Four-year-old Rose Cassapi Paskins riding her Shetland pony Spinneybank Jasmine at the Atherstone Boxing Day meet