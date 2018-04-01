Fancy getting out competing in dressage but aren’t keen on doing it along? The British Dressage Team Quest series might just be the answer. Read on to find out more with our helpful guide...

What is it?

British Dressage Team Quest was launched in 2014 and is a friendly, fun and relaxed competition series for riders of all ages and abilities that runs alongside the My Quest series, aimed at riders competing as individuals.

It’s a great opportunity for friends to get together and compete alongside each other. Being a member of The Quest Club covers riders for all classes across both My Quest and Team Quest.

Who is eligible?

There are two categories in Team Quest — under 21 (for riders up to the end of the year of their 21st birthday) and open (riders of any age).

Everyone taking part in Team Quest competitions must be registered with British Dressage (BD) and have a minimum of a Club membership or any other paid BD membership.

Horses must be registered with BD (minimum of a Club Horse Registration) and riders are responsible for ensuring they and their horse are eligible for the level they compete at.

A maximum of seven riders can be registered with your team, but the number of reserve horses registered is unlimited.

What levels are they at?

Team Quest is aimed at riders competing at intro, prelim and novice level.

What is the qualifying process?

Teams made up of three or four riders compete as individuals across any of the three test levels (intro, prelim and novice) and the best three scores count towards an overall team total, with the highest team total winning the competition. Your team will then be awarded Team Quest points based on your team’s best five placings and will be ranked on a regional leaderboard, which takes the top teams forward to a Regional Final, culminating in the National Championships.

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



Teams can compete at Team Quest competitions in any region, but their Team Quest points will always be allocated to the leaderboard of their chosen region. Only the five best Team Quest placings count towards your points total. So once you’ve been out more than five times, only the highest points gained will go towards your end total — the lowest placings are dropped.

When do the competitions take place?

Team Quest competitions run from 1 December to 31 August across the eight BD regions. Each region’s dates can be found on the BD website, with the final for each region stated at the end of each region list.

The Quest National Final will be held at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre, Bucks on 26-28 October 2018.

Don’t miss all the latest equestrian news and reports in Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday