British Dressage My Quest: all you need to get started

If you enjoy competing in unaffiliated dressage, but aren’t sure you’re ready to affiliate, then My Quest could be exactly what you’re looking for. Find out what it’s all about with our helpful guide...

What is British Dressage My Quest?

Launched in 2016, British Dressage My Quest is a competition league for individuals that runs alongside British Dressage’s (BD) Team Quest. With more relaxed rules and dress code than the standard BD competitions, My Quest follows the same encouraging atmosphere and regional structure as Team Quest, with regional leaderboards taking the top riders to regional finals and then a national final.

The Quest Club covers riders for all classes across both My Quest and Team Quest.

Who is eligible?

There are two categories in My Quest — Under 18 and Open.

Under 18 riders can enter as long as they are under 18 or turn 18 in 2017.

The Open is for anyone 19 and over.

Everyone taking part in Quest competitions must be registered with BD and have a minimum of a Club membership or any other paid BD membership.

Horses must be registered with BD and riders are responsible for ensuring they and their horse are eligible for the level they compete at.

What levels is My Question held at?

My Quest is aimed at riders competing at intro to novice level and you can qualify at multiple levels for My Quest.

What is the qualifying process?

Riders earn Quest points according to the percentage they achieve to the same scale as other BD competitions. A rider’s five best results and resulting Quest points will then feed into the regional leader board for each section (open and under 18s) at each level (intro to novice).

Riders who earn a top 20 placing qualify for their regional final, where great prizes and a place at the national final are on offer.

When do the competitions take place?

My Quest competitions run from 1 December to 31 August across the eight BD regions. Each region’s dates can be found on the BD website, with the final for each region stated at the end of each region list.

The Quest National Final will be held at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre, Bucks on 27-29 October 2017.

