The best feeling — 12 fabulous laps of honour at HOYS

What a brilliant line-up of showjumping champions we have here. This year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS, 4-8 October) winners thoroughly deserved their moment in the spotlight so, from the pony newcomers to the leading showjumper of the year, it’s time to savour that winning feeling…

1. Double trouble!

Fools Business (Emma Sargeant) and Christopher Robbin IV (Abbi Jackson) share the victory lap as winners of the Horseware silver and bronze league championships respectively.

2. Two’s company but three’s a bonus…

A trio of riders decide to share the spoils in the Grandstand Media Five Fence Challenge — Holly Smith (Hearts Destiny), Helen Tredwell (Sebastian VII) and Shane Breen (Can Ya Makan), who take home over £3,000 apiece.

3. Who knew he could go that quick?

Quality Old Joker proves a Jack of every trade as he finds yet another gear to help Holly Smith to glory in Sunday’s Speed Horse of the Year. Blink and you missed them!

4. Tokyo Olympics here we come!

HC Cornet and Nicole Pavitt prove their future international credentials when landing the spoils in the Connolly’s Red Mills Senior Newcomers Championship. Watch this pair, they’re going places.

5. Faster than the speed of light…

Madison Heath and Sonas Barney are crowned 138cm champions — what a feeling!

6. It’s the one they all want to win

The newly crowned Foxhunter champions Matthew Sampson and Ebolensky enjoy the rapturous round of applause for their phenomenal achievement.

7. Get into the groove

Madonna and Amy Morris punch the air in delight after a tremendous victory in the 128cm championship.

8. Feet back firmly on the ground

After going airbourne to clear 7ft and win Saturday night’s puissance, Padraic Judge and Citi Business can enjoy a lap of honour back on terra firma.

9. It’s the main man

The show’s leading rider John Whitaker, who secured a double of international wins and finished runner-up in Sunday’s grand prix, enjoys every moment in the spotlight with the wonderful stallion Argento.

10. The gamble pays off!

Shaunie Greig (Casino Royale VIII) is crowned leading pony showjumper of the year.

11. Jumper by name, jumper by nature

The brilliantly named Jumper does everything it says on the tin and helps Tahnia Jordan-Jones to take the top spot in the pony newcomers and Foxhunter championships.

12. And finally…

Is there any track this horse can’t clear? With the Hickstead Derby and the Cock o’the North title at Great Yorkshire under their belts in 2017, Golvers Hill and Nigel Coupe head indoors and prove invincible once again in the Leading Showjumper of the Year. Big round of applause please!

