The best feeling — 12 fabulous laps of honour at HOYS

Jennifer Donald
EBOLENSKY owned by Rachael Evison ridden or exhibited by Matthew Sampson in the Senior Foxhunter Championship during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017
What a brilliant line-up of showjumping champions we have here. This year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS, 4-8 October) winners thoroughly deserved their moment in the spotlight so, from the pony newcomers to the leading showjumper of the year, it’s time to savour that winning feeling…

1. Double trouble!

FOOLS BUSINESS owned by Emma Sargeant ridden or exhibited by Emma Sargeant in Silver League Championship and CHRISTOPHER ROBBIN IV owned by Abbi Jackson ridden or exhibited by Abbi Jackson in Bronze League Championshipduring the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Fools Business (Emma Sargeant) and Christopher Robbin IV (Abbi Jackson) share the victory lap as winners of the Horseware silver and bronze league championships respectively.

2. Two’s company but three’s a bonus…

HEATRS DESTINY ridden by Holly Smith, SEBASTIAN VII ridden by Helen Tredwell and CAN YA MAKAN ridden by Shane Breen in the Grandstand Media Five Fence Challenge during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

A trio of riders decide to share the spoils in the Grandstand Media Five Fence Challenge — Holly Smith (Hearts Destiny), Helen Tredwell (Sebastian VII) and Shane Breen (Can Ya Makan), who take home over £3,000 apiece.

3. Who knew he could go that quick?

QUALITY OLD JOKER ridden by Holly Smith in the Speed Horse of the Year (Class 18) during The Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Quality Old Joker proves a Jack of every trade as he finds yet another gear to help Holly Smith to glory in Sunday’s Speed Horse of the Year. Blink and you missed them!

4. Tokyo Olympics here we come!

HC CORNET owned by Sandra Pavitt ridden or exhibited by Nicole Pavitt in the Senior Newcomers Championship during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

HC Cornet and Nicole Pavitt prove their future international credentials when landing the spoils in the Connolly’s Red Mills Senior Newcomers Championship. Watch this pair, they’re going places.

5. Faster than the speed of light…

SONAS BARNEY owned by graham heath ridden or exhibited by Madison Heath in the 138cm Championship during The Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Madison Heath and Sonas Barney are crowned 138cm champions — what a feeling!

6. It’s the one they all want to win

The newly crowned Foxhunter champions Matthew Sampson and Ebolensky enjoy the rapturous round of applause for their phenomenal achievement.

7. Get into the groove

MADONNA owned by Anne Morris ridden or exhibited by Amy Morris in the 128cm Championship during The Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Madonna and Amy Morris punch the air in delight after a tremendous victory in the 128cm championship.

8. Feet back firmly on the ground

CITI BUSINESS ridden by Padraic Judge in the Puissance during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

After going airbourne to clear 7ft and win Saturday night’s puissance, Padraic Judge and Citi Business can enjoy a lap of honour back on terra firma.

9. It’s the main man

ARGENTO ridden by John Whitaker in Class 13 during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

 

The show’s leading rider John Whitaker, who secured a double of international wins and finished runner-up in Sunday’s grand prix, enjoys every moment in the spotlight with the wonderful stallion Argento.

10. The gamble pays off!

CASINO ROYALE V111 owned by Anne Greig ridden or exhibited by Shaunie Greig in Leading Pony Showjumper during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Shaunie Greig (Casino Royale VIII) is crowned leading pony showjumper of the year.

11. Jumper by name, jumper by nature

JUMPER owned by Julie Jordan ridden or exhibited by Tahnia Jordan-jones in the Pony Newcomers Championship during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

The brilliantly named Jumper does everything it says on the tin and helps Tahnia Jordan-Jones to take the top spot in the pony newcomers and Foxhunter championships.

12. And finally…

GOLVERS HILL ridden by Nigel Coupe in the International Leading Showjumper of the Year during The Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

Is there any track this horse can’t clear? With the Hickstead Derby and the Cock o’the North title at Great Yorkshire under their belts in 2017, Golvers Hill and Nigel Coupe head indoors and prove invincible once again in the Leading Showjumper of the Year. Big round of applause please!

