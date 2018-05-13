Think Arabs are just for endurance? Think again…

This year marks the centenary of the Arab Horse Society (AHS), and among its celebrations was a parade of leading ridden performance horses last month (28 April 2018) in Newmarket — proof that Arabs shouldn’t be pigeonholed into a single discipline…

Racing

Arab racing mare Istiqlaal and grey gelding Al Faaris, both trained by James Owen, represented Parade sponsor HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Eventing

Oare House Hero, a seven-year old part-bred Arab eventing gelding, owned and ridden by Katey Cuthbertson

Showjumping

Five-year-old part-bred Arab mare, Fifty Shades of J, bred, owned and ridden by Abi Shaw, is already a successful showjumper

Showing

Championships in ridden showing have helped six-year-old old Premium graded stallion Treenhill Aristotle to the 2017 AHS Performance Horse Awards Trophy for Anglo Arabs

Dressage

Fames Dakota, an eight-year-old Tobiano Premium stallion, owned by Robyn Crisp was the 2017 Novice part-Arab dressage champion with rider Alex Mersh

Western

The 10-year old Arab gelding PHA Devine Chance, owned and bred by Jean and David Peck, gave an impressive Western display with rider Tanya Rowe

Retrained racehorse

Former Arab racing stallion Beeston Hakim, owned and ridden by Imogen Budd, is now re-trained for ridden showing and winning at national level

Endurance

LB Armanii, a nine-year old winning Arab racing gelding, is now competing in endurance with owner/rider Sarah Ainsworth

Eventing

Mukhtar Ibn Eternity is a 14-year old AHS Premium Performance stallion and the 2018 World Arab Horse Trophy winner for owner Sasha Melia

The full line-up

The horses, dressed for their different disciplines, line up at the end of the AHS centenary parade

To mark the the AHS’s centenary there is also an exhibition entitled “From the Desert to the World” at the National Heritage Centre in Newmarket until 14 July, a centenary book, covering the history and achievements of AHS members and their horses through the decades, and the AHS Marathon is being revived, to be run on the historic Rowley Mile Course in Newmarket on Sunday 7 October.

In addition, the national champion show will host more classes than ever at Malvern from 26-28 July.

For more information visit arabhorsesociety.org

Photos courtesy of Marilyn Sweet of Sweet Photography

