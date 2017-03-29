‘Something wasn’t right’: how the Animal Health Trust solved a mystery lameness

This year the Animal Health Trust celebrates its 75th anniversary. To mark the occasion we meet Lula — one of the charity's recent success stories

The case

Suspensory ligament injuries, although manageable, can limit and even end a horse’s competitive career. Horses in all disciplines are at risk of overloading and causing repetitive strain injuries to this structure, but dressage will see a much higher prevalence due to the nature of the movements and training regimes.

In 2014 almost 60% of horses referred to the Animal Health Trust (AHT) equine clinic with mystery lameness or poor performance problems, were suffering from suspensory ligament injuries.

Lula is one of these patients. She was first referred to the equine clinic in October 2015 after displaying some very out of character behaviour. When competing at dressage in the spring Lula reared during the test, which she had never done before and this was Eleanor’s first sign that something wasn’t quite right.

Through the summer Lula’s behaviour became more unpredictable at competitions and at home and Eleanor lost her confidence in their partnership. After checking Lula’s teeth, tack and feet to see what was causing these outbursts, she was referred by their vet to the Animal Health Trust (AHT), suspecting that there was an underlying pain-related problem.

The treatment

At the AHT Lula was assessed on the lunge and ridden and showed a reluctance to go forwards and a low-grade lameness in both hindlimbs. She was nerve blocked in her hindlimbs to pin point where the pain causing lameness was originating from.

The AHT Head of Equine Orthopaedics, Dr Sue Dyson, found blocking just below the back of the hock substantially improved Lula’s gait. Having identified the problem area, further ultrasonographic investigation confirmed there was proximal suspensory desmopathy (damage to the suspensory ligament) in both hindlimbs.

This is a very common injury that AHT clinicians see in performance horses and treat on a regular basis.

Lula was recommended for a neurectomy and fasciotomy. This involves detaching the nerve that triggers movement of the ligament which is causing pain. It also involves an incision into the band of tissue (fascia) which effectively squashes the ligament between the back of the cannon bone and the splint bones.

Sue was confident in Lula being a good candidate for the surgery, which would potentially give Eleanor and Lula a much needed positive step towards a better competitive future. “Approximately 76% of horses with primary proximal suspensory desmopathy are able to return to full athletic function for a minimum of two years,” says Sue.

