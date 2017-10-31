7 adorable equine Instagram stars you need in your life

From the cutest mini ponies to an ex-racehorse doing his bit for charity, these are the equine stars who have nailed the Insta-fame.

@teddytheshetland

Teddy is the ultimate equine Instagram star – nearly 50,000 people follow his adventures with his owner, amateur eventer Alice Goring, and he even has his own fanpage. You’ll find him living it up at the likes of Royal Windsor Horse Show and Tattersalls Horse Trials, as well as showing off his own skills in the field at home and modelling a variety of fluffy hairstyles, all with a healthy dose of wit. Cuteness factor = off the scale.

Heading home after a week of sublime chilling in the land of the leprechauns ❄️😎@tattshorsetrials thank u for the hospitality u legends A post shared by @teddytheshetland on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

@rome_the_mini

Dinky blue-eyed Rome looks like a model pony with his dapples, but he is an American miniature horse with plenty of sass and attitude. You can find him showing off to his larger counterparts, and girlfriend @tulisa_mini_princess, as well as proving a hit with children at parties. You’ll be left wanting your own miniature after a browse through Rome’s antics.

When you put your fancy pants on……and #strut @immyhphotography_ A post shared by Rome (@rome_the_mini) on Aug 16, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

@lillentheshire

From little to very, very large – 19.2hh in fact. Shire horse Lillen towers over the other horses and humans in his life, but he’s the ultimate gentle giant, and enjoys schooling, jumping and hacking through stunning scenery around his home in Norway. You’ll be smitten in seconds.

@1itscrunchytime1

Miniature horses Crunchy and Lippy are practically celebrities over in Australia, with a whopping 235,000 followers. And it’s no wonder — they jumps fences higher than them, travel in the boot of the car and sleep on a human bed. Warning: you are likely to lose many hours of your day glued to the adventures of this gorgeous pair.

© ❤️ This photo makes us so proud!❤️ Getting both of them working together to the point they jump at the same time makes for such a great photo ❤️ Captured by the talented @Jessieaphotography A post shared by ☀️Crunchy lovers☀️ (@1itscrunchtime1) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

@haflinger_storm_naomi

If you like long, flowing manes, beautiful scenery and dreamy, fairytale-esque shots, check out Storm the Haflinger, even if just for hairstyle inspiration.

@casper.the.friendly.horse

Ever wondered how high mini ponies can jump? Check out Casper, frequently found popping fences that far exceed his eye line with ease. He is especially cute in winter when he morphs into a little ball of fluff — though an extremely athletic one!

Jumping into the Halloween spirit with my pumpkin jump!! 🎃 A post shared by Casper The Miniature Horse (@casper.the.friendly.horse) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

@londonracehorse

Francis Albert has swapped the racetrack for Kentish Town in north London, where he lives with Ebony Escalona, veterinary advisor at The Brooke. He spends his days helping her raise awareness of the charity’s work, alongside working on his ‘dance moves’ in the arena.

You can take the pony out of racing but you can't take the racing swag out of the pony! Check me in my go faster clothes! @claireprobetsevans aka Birthday Babe has been playing dress up with me. I LOVE the look. Do you? #bankholidayiscoming A post shared by Francis Albert (@londonracehorse) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

If you like these, don’t forget to check out H&H’s very own talking horse, Hovis, whose weekly diary is published every Friday morning.