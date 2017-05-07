Fancy living on Badminton’s doorstep? Check out these beautiful properties

Take a look at these dream Gloucestershire properties within striking distance of the prestigious four-star event

1. Westrip Farmhouse, near Tetbury



Distance to Badminton: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a Grade-II listed country estate with five bedrooms, a library, cellar, pool, studio and three-bedroom guest wing. There is also a secondary two-bed house.

For the horses: the stables form part of the courtyard opposite Westrip Barn and give direct access to the post- and- railed paddocks. There is recent planning permission to replace the existing stable block with a larger U-shaped building. There is also a manège. Set in 49.43 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.25m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01285 659771

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

2. Lower Nashend, near Stroud



Distance to Badminton: 35 minutes by car.

For you: a Grade II-listed detached converted barn with three bedrooms and a bespoke kitchen with an AGA. Made out of Cotswold stone, the property is tucked away down a driveway. The surrounding gardens feature a large lawn, vegetable/fruit section with raised beds and a private courtyard and patio. A shepherd’s hut can be purchased by separate negotiation.

For the horses: three stables and a tack room. Set in 0.8 acres.

What’s the damage? £775,000

Agent: Hamptons

Telephone number: 01453 270150

Visit: hamptons.co.uk

3. Longmans Barn Farm, near Tetbury



Distance to Badminton: 20 minutes by car.

For you: a Cotswold farmhouse in an elevated position, overlooking its own land. It has six bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

For the horses: a large period barn made out of Cotswold stone, with two stables and storage rooms on the ground floor, and an expansive space with a vaulted ceiling on the first floor. There are two further modern agricultural barns, currently storing machinery and vehicles. Set in about 90 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.25m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01285 627550

Visit: savills.co.uk

4. Morley Farm, near Malmesbury



Distance to Badminton: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a five-bedroom Cotswold family home. There is a one- bedroom granary annexe as well as a one-bedroom cottage.

For the horses: a large barn with 12 loose boxes, a sand corral, horse walker and secure storage rooms. Plus access to two storage barns, and a Cotswold stone barn with adjoining stables. Set in 89 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.25m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01285 659771

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

