Fancy living on Badminton’s doorstep? Check out these beautiful properties

Take a look at these dream Gloucestershire properties within striking distance of the prestigious four-star event
1. Westrip Farmhouse, near Tetbury
Distance to Badminton: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a Grade-II listed country estate with five bedrooms, a library, cellar, pool, studio and three-bedroom guest wing. There is also a secondary two-bed house.
For the horses: the stables form part of the courtyard opposite Westrip Barn and give direct access to the post- and- railed paddocks. There is recent planning permission to replace the existing stable block with a larger U-shaped building. There is also a manège. Set in 49.43 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01285 659771
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
2. Lower Nashend, near Stroud
Distance to Badminton: 35 minutes by car.
For you: a Grade II-listed detached converted barn with three bedrooms and a bespoke kitchen with an AGA. Made out of Cotswold stone, the property is tucked away down a driveway. The surrounding gardens feature a large lawn, vegetable/fruit section with raised beds and a private courtyard and patio. A shepherd’s hut can be purchased by separate negotiation.
For the horses: three stables and a tack room. Set in 0.8 acres.
What’s the damage? £775,000
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone number: 01453 270150
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
3. Longmans Barn Farm, near Tetbury
Distance to Badminton: 20 minutes by car.
For you: a Cotswold farmhouse in an elevated position, overlooking its own land. It has six bedrooms, two of which are en suite.
For the horses: a large period barn made out of Cotswold stone, with two stables and storage rooms on the ground floor, and an expansive space with a vaulted ceiling on the first floor. There are two further modern agricultural barns, currently storing machinery and vehicles. Set in about 90 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.25m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01285 627550
Visit: savills.co.uk
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
4. Morley Farm, near Malmesbury
Distance to Badminton: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a five-bedroom Cotswold family home. There is a one- bedroom granary annexe as well as a one-bedroom cottage.
For the horses: a large barn with 12 loose boxes, a sand corral, horse walker and secure storage rooms. Plus access to two storage barns, and a Cotswold stone barn with adjoining stables. Set in 89 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01285 659771
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
Next week: Equestrian properties for sale near Royal Windsor
Ref: Horse & Hound; 4 May 2017