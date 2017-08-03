25 RIHS show ring winners you need to see

Myriad showing champions were crowned at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) last week. Here are some of the title winners you might not have seen yet…

1. Seamoor Lady Derby

Mini champion for the second year running, Mandy Burchell-Small’s six-year-old mare went on to be crowned supreme pony champion. Seamoor Lady Derby was ridden by Mandy’s grandson James and led by her son (James’ father) Oliver.

2. Wyedean Sinatra

Wyedean Sinatra, ridden by Amelia Watson and led by her mother Paulette, was crowned Pretty Polly heritage mountain and moorland (M&M) champion.

3. Banks Timber

Sandra Burton and her Connemara Banks Timber claimed the top BSPS Heritage M&M ridden title.

4. Archwood Romeo Gigle

The Pretty Polly (home-produced) title went the way of 12-year-old Archwood Romeo Gigle, ridden by Madison Dalley and owned by her mother Leah.

5. Catriona Of Meggernie

The young rider M&M title was handed to Scott Dixon aboard Bella Malim’s Highland, Catriona Of Meggernie.

6. Elusive

Susanna Welby’s Elusive landed the hack title, a first championship victory here for his rider/producer Jo Bates.

7. Hop Garden Playboy

The junior skewbald and piebald title was claimed by Abbie Kirkbride riding Rebecca McColl’s Hop Garden Playboy.

8. Litton Enterprise

The Julie Templeton-produced Litton Enterprise successfully defended the show pony title she won here last season, ridden by Phoebe Price, and stood reserve supreme pony.

9. Chantilly Bojangles

Kim Colosso’s Chantilly Bojangles topped a large small hunter final with Robert Walker in the saddle.

10. Diamonds Are Forever

The Annabel Jenks-owned gelding stood riding horse champion for the second year running, before carrying Allister Hood to stand overall supreme horse champion — the seventh time Allister has claimed the top title.

11. Kellythorpes Master Key

The supreme coloured title went to Kellythopes Master Key, owned by Lisha Leeman and partnered by Oliver Hood, after standing reserve coloured horse champion to Rockstone Raven (Jayne Ross).

12. Lostock Up To Date

Sarah Harrison bagged a fifth coloured pony title riding Lostock Up To Date, before standing reserve supreme to Kellythorpes Master Key.

13. Our Cashel Blue

Lady Caroline Tyrrell’s lovely blue and white animal claimed the cob championship and stood reserve supreme horse for the second year running, aiding Allister Hood’s one-two in Sunday’s big finale.

14. Red Why Salute

Danny Carroll was contesting the working hunter course here for the first time and he duly piloted Red Why Salute to win the heavyweight division, before standing champion.

15. Sameon Marouhk

Ridden by Ben Hester, Sameon Marouhk netted the pure-bred Arabian title.

16. Spotlights Bo Diddly

It was third time lucky for Roger Parsons’ Spotlights Bo Diddly, who won the miniature stallion class for the third year and went on to clinch the championship title for the first time. The spotted horse was handled by Alison Parsons.

17. The Forger

Petra Frampton’s grey The Forger claimed the maxi cob title, a first win here for his rider.

18. Rehy Horizon

Rehy Horizon, contesting his first side-saddle season, headed a large ladies’ class, piloted by Jenna Tyldesley.

19. Parkgate Royal Visit William

The intermediate champion, Parkgate Royal Visit William, was campaigned by Emma Dewhurst for his owner Emily Whitfield.

20. Wolferlow Esperanto

Josephine Ready and Wolferlow Esperanto collected the show hunter pony accolade.

21. Thistledown Velvet Touch

George Levett and Thistledown Velvet Touch, led by Jo Burchell, landed the Heritage mini title.

22. Jazz It Up

The BSPS supreme ridden anglo- and part-bred Arab title was awarded to Jazz It Up, partnered by Jill Wormall.

23. Aigas Of Achnacarry

Aigas Of Achnacarry netted the native working hunter pony title with Amy Smith.

24. Historical hunters

Jayne Ross became the first rider to ever win all three hunter weight divisions, with Blooomfield Excelsior (the grey) winning the heavyweights, Time 2 Reflect (centre) successfully defending her lightweight title and Bloomfield Valhalla (on the right) topping the middleweights. In the championship, Jayne rode Time 2 Reflect, who stood champion, with Matt Richardson on Excelsior and Scott Dixon aboard Valhalla (pictured).

25. Priestwood Roc Star

The John Harvey-produced Priestwood Roc Star claimed the lead-rein of show hunter type title with Georgie Grace in the saddle.

