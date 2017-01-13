1 unicorn hunter and 9 other bits of brilliant horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very scopey Shetland to team Fox-Pitt saying goodbye to Chilli Morning, it all happened on social media this week.
Tweets of the week
Arena motivation
Thirteen-year-old Pete The Feat wins the £100k Veterans’ Chase at Sandown under Aidan Coleman for a delighted Charlie Longsdon
Two-year-old Emily Fox-Pitt, the youngest daughter of William and Alice says hello to some hounds while out hunting
Oh bless…
What a sight!
Face-palm moment
Team Fox-Pitt bid farewell to Chilli Morning as he heads off to stud
It must have been a good joke
Scopey Shetland!
And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner
This unicorn was spotted out hunting with the Cottesmore
Will Turner – More Hounds and Unicorns than Horses or People | Facebook
More Hounds and Unicorns than Horses or People
