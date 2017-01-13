1 unicorn hunter and 9 other bits of brilliant horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very scopey Shetland to team Fox-Pitt saying goodbye to Chilli Morning, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Tweets of the week



Arena motivation



❄Brrr❄ Back to it in 2017-the weather is keeping us moving quickly this morning!! A photo posted by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:30am PST

Thirteen-year-old Pete The Feat wins the £100k Veterans’ Chase at Sandown under Aidan Coleman for a delighted Charlie Longsdon



Two-year-old Emily Fox-Pitt, the youngest daughter of William and Alice says hello to some hounds while out hunting



Meet and greet! A photo posted by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:05pm PST

Oh bless…



What a sight!



Face-palm moment



Team Fox-Pitt bid farewell to Chilli Morning as he heads off to stud



It must have been a good joke



Scopey Shetland!



And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner

This unicorn was spotted out hunting with the Cottesmore



Will Turner – More Hounds and Unicorns than Horses or People | Facebook More Hounds and Unicorns than Horses or People

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Article continues below...