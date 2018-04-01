Tim Davies: The classes at Addington didn’t lack for quality *H&H VIP*

Opinion

The spring championships at Addington Manor always run the risk of being a little quiet, because the end of the indoor season clashes with everyone going abroad for the Sunshine Tour.

While the event may not have been overly-busy, this made it pleasant for everyone and the classes didn’t lack for quality.

There were still some very good horses and good jumping, and it didn’t detract from the outcome. The courses were up to height and educational. You can’t get a better builder than Bob Ellis.

You know coming here that they are going to build a decent track without killing anyone off. While there might be the odd mistake, people come out the other end still confident.

If you looked at the six-year-old course, you wouldn’t have said it was big or horrible, but there were only three through to the jump-off. The six-year-olds, seven-year-olds and the 1.35m open were all won with the only double clear. No one left thinking that they had frightened their horse or taken a step back.

I’ve heard that all it’s done is rain on the Sunshine Tour and it’s not a good place to be when it’s wet — they just aren’t used to catering for it.

On the other hand, there’s a lot to love about Addington — the stables are brilliant, there is no mud, there’s hook-up and it’s comfortable.

Like a lot of people, I’ve missed a few shows because of cancellations with the snow. However, I went to the championships a bit rusty and I left feeling like I was kicking into gear.

Ref Horse & Hound; 29 March 2018