Mike Tucker’s memorial service: livestream starts 3pm Tuesday 10 April

Mike Tucker’s memorial service is being held at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester on Tuesday 10 April at 3pm. For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream of the service has been set up.

Horse & Hound is among the digital services that have been invited to host the stream. The stream will also be available on the Mike Tucker memorial facebook page.

Celebrating Mike Tucker’s life

Known as “the voice of equestrian sport”, Mike passed away on 28 March aged 73.

He will be remembered for his huge contribution to equestrian sport.

Mike evented for 20 years, riding at Badminton 12 times and was placed second at the CCI4* in 1983 aboard his homebred General Bugle.

His commentary career spanned more than 40 years — he retired from the BBC last year, but continued to commentate at major events across the country.

As well as his career in the saddle and the commentary box, he also spent time as a course-designer, Olympia organising committee chairman, member of the FEI eventing committee, steward at Cheltenham racecourse and field master for the Duke of Beaufort’s hounds.

Mike also had a passion for farming and ran Cotswold Wagyu with his son Andrew.

