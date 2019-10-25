H&H Plus Subscription Terms & Conditions

Your Subscription

Your subscription contract will be fulfilled by TI Media (UK) Ltd, a company registered in England and Wales under registered number 53626 whose registered office is at TI Media (UK) Ltd, 3rd Floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London, England, E14 9AP , together with its agents and sub-contractors.

Subject to the TIUK standard terms; although in the unlikely event of inconsistency, the Decanter terms will prevail.

When subscribing online you will either see a page or receive an email if you have supplied your email address, acknowledging that you have subscribed. A legally binding contract is formed on the date we send you confirmation of your order and payment has been taken.

You will likely receive this confirmation by email within 72 hours if you supplied an email address.

We will not be responsible if you fail to receive the written confirmation because you have supplied us with an incorrect postal address or email address.

We reserve the right not to accept or process your subscription for any reason. All subscriptions are subject to validation checks and authorisation by your payment card issuer. If we do not accept your order and your credit/debit card has already been debited, we will notify you and refund your card in full immediately.

Decanter require all subscribers to be above the age 18.

We reserve the right not to fulfill a subscription if:

In the event of obvious inaccuracies in prices, except that we may fulfill your subscription at the correct price;

If we are unable to obtain payment authorisation from the issuer of your payment card

Cancellations and refunds

Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 , consumers have certain rights to cancel contracts concluded at a distance. The Contract between you and Time Inc. (UK) is such a contract and you have the right to cancel it within 14 days after the date the Contract is entered into (so if you enter into the Contract on 1 January, you may cancel any time before the end of 15 January) (the “Cancellation Period”). Because our Services are subscription-based, you acknowledge and accept that they will be made available to you immediately on formation of the Contract and during the Cancellation Period.

Please note that all credit card refunds will be issued in sterling. Your Credit Card company will convert the sterling amount into your local currency and may charge an additional fee for completing the transaction. If you have any queries about credit card refunds, or would like to request a cancellation, kindly contact support@ Name, Address, Email Address, Signature and Date in any communication.

Payment

Prices displayed on the subscriptions section of the website will prevail at all times in relation to subscriptions placed on-line.

If you make ongoing subscription payments we reserve the right to increase our prices at any time after the first year of your subscription has elapsed and will notify you in writing with at least 10 working days notice of any such price increase.

Although we try to ensure that all prices are accurate, errors may occur. If we discover an error in the price of your order, we will inform you as soon as possible. You will have the option of reconfirming your order at the correct price or cancelling it. If we are unable to contact you, we will treat the order as cancelled. We will refund you in full if you cancel the order and have already paid.

If you are under 18 or are not using your own credit/debit card to pay for the subscription, you must ask the permission of the credit/debit card holder before entering the payment details. By clicking “Submit” you are confirming that you have obtained the express prior permission of the credit/debit card holder.

Vouchers

Voucher codes are only open for a single use and run for a single year. The product will revert to full price at the end of the period chosen.

Personal Information

We use the personal and transactional information (e.g. name, address, e-mail address, credit card details) (“Personal Information”) you supply to us in order to fulfil your subscription order. On the online order form we may ask you about receiving details of our products and services and/or those of third parties which may be of interest to you. You should tick the relevant boxes to indicate whether or not you wish to receive such information.

Unless a member of our staff has been fraudulent or negligent, we will not be liable to you for any losses you may suffer as a result of unauthorised access by a third party to the information (including in particular credit/debit card details) you transmit when you place an order.

All information collected will be processed in accordance with our TIUK privacy policy.

Account Security

When you enter your email address and choose a password as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential. You must not disclose it to any third party.

We have the right to disable any user ID, email log in or password, whether chosen by you or allocated by us, at any time, if in our reasonable opinion you have failed to comply with any of the provisions of these our Terms of Service or our Privacy Policy. Sharing logins is prohibited.

If you know or suspect that anyone other than you knows your email address or password, you must promptly notify us at editorial@decanter.com.

Tasting notes and scores

Our readers and the trade may reproduce a limited number of tasting notes and scores on their own websites, social media or in print form, without requiring permission, if they are in accordance with the following conditions:

The name and vintage of a wine and text of the relevant tasting note must be reproduced in full, without edits

The tasting note and score must be attributed to the correct author

For all online content, a live link to decanter.com must be provided

For information about taking our larger, or our whole database of scores, please contact: editorial@decanter.com.

General

These Terms and Conditions are subject to change.

These Terms and Conditions are governed by English law. You hereby irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts notwithstanding the jurisdiction where you are based.

These Terms and Conditions override any contrary terms or conditions published by us in relation to any order placed by you with us.

Queries If you have any queries or comments about your subscription please contact our customer care team:

Email: editor@decanter.com