Why Olympia, The London International Horse Show is the perfect family day out this Christmas *Promotion*

The perfect family Christmas starts at Olympia (17-23 December) with world-class competition, thrilling international displays and a sprinkling of festive magic, plus Horse & Hound readers can claim an amazing 30% off tickets for selected performances.

La Garde Républicaine, one of the most talked about branches of the French Gendarmerie, will be bringing their stunning display to this year’s Olympia horse show. Twelve proud chestnut horses and their riders will be performing their renowned ‘Reprise des Douzes’, meaning ‘the resumption of 12’. This spectacular ensemble reflects the origins of French equestrianism and the way in which horses were ridden in battle. The combination of balletic dressage movements, speed and precision results in one of the most technically difficult pieces of group riding.

The second Olympia display comes all the way from Azerbaijan and combines fast-paced acrobatics with traditional culture. Their ‘Land of Fire’ display will showcase the unique abilities of Azerbaijan’s native Karabakh horse and the exceptional bond that exists between horse and rider. The display will not only incorporate action-packed riding, but will also include an exhilarating acrobatic, Cossack-style element, exclusively put together for Olympia 2018.

Alongside these unique international displays will be all the Olympia family favourites including the Osborne Refrigerators Shetland Pony Grand National and Kennel Club Dog Agility. And Father Christmas himself will make an appearance in The Christmas Finale supported by The Hilton London Olympia.When Father Christmas leads the traditional carol, you know Christmas has truly arrived!

What to watch at this year’s Olympia

The FEI World Cup Dressage Freestyle to Music, supported by Horse & Hound (Tuesday 18 Evening)

Following on from GBR’s bronze success in the World Equestrian Games, this year the freestyle dressage competition promises to be particularly exciting!

The FEI World Cup Driving, presented by Dodson & Horrell (Friday 21 Afternoon and Saturday 22 Evening)

This high-octane competition demands speed, daring and athleticism from both horse, driver and grooms. You are sure to be on your feet cheering the combinations home!

The Markel Champions Challenge in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund (Friday 21 Evening)

It’s boys verses girls in the nail-biting team relay jump-off competition – look out for famous names such as Frankie Dettori and Bridget Andrews.

The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping leg (Saturday 22 Afternoon)

In this 40th anniversary of the league, this class promises to be particularly strongly contested.

The Turkish Airlines Olympia Grand Prix (Sunday 23 Evening)

Expect British favourites and top riders from across the world competing at the top of their game.