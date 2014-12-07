Horse and Hound’s 12 deals of Christmas: No.7 [Promotion]

For our 7th deal of Christmas, Ardall is offering...

Special Christmas offers from Ardall:

20% OFF Threadless Pro-Fit Studs and 15% OFF Ardall Safety Riders

20% OFF Pro-Fit Studs: Give the gift of stress-free studding this Christmas!

What better gift could there be this Christmas than the gift of stress-free studding? And with the new spiral version of the award-winning threadless Pro-Fit studs proclaimed as the ‘best invention of 2014’ by Olympic eventer Andrew Heffernan, a Pro-Fit stud kit from Ardall will be the gift to make everyone on the yard jealous this Christmas.

Pro-Fit studs are unbelievably quick and easy to fit and remove as they have no thread. All it takes is a few good taps with the Pro-Fit hammer and then a quarter turn to engage the recessed spiral on the stem, for the stud to be securely fitted into the stud hole. The Pro-Fit stud’s smooth, tapered and patented design with its innovative spiral groove provides absolute security.

To get this fantastic 20% OFF discount on Pro-Fit studs and stud kits, simply go to the Ardall online store today.

15% OFF Ardall Safety Riders

Do you break and train young horses? If so, the Ardall Safety Rider will be an invaluable addition to your yard. Expertly designed to help prevent serious rider injury when breaking and training horses, get 15% OFF when you purchase an Ardall SR1 or SR2 before the end of December.

The Ardall SR1 and SR2 allow a horse to be trained to accept the presence of a person on its back, without putting a rider in the dangerous position of being on board a panicked, bucking and potentially dangerous youngster.

To get this discount, simply go to the Ardall online store where you can choose either the SR1 or SR2 for your yard and buy at a 15% discount.

Discount offers valid until 31 December 2014

For more information see www.ardall.com or call +353 66 9767234

Ardall has user videos and testimonials available to view on YouTube