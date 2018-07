John Whitaker and Casino won the grand prix at South View’s first outdoor show of the year. Geoff Luckett finished second with Jo and Tino Pasetti’s Robin VII.

Lee Williams and Linaro were the most consistent pair of the show and, as leading rider on the overall points table, Lee secured the extra prize of a rug.

Read this show jumping report in full, plus reports from other top show jumping shows around the country, in this Thursday’s Horse & Hound (26 April, ’07)